INTERFACIAL CONSULTANTS HEAD TO RAPID + TCT 2023 CONFERENCE WITH SOLUTIONS NEW AND WELL-ESTABLISHED

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interfacial Consultants heads to this year's RAPID + TCT conference to showcase their full spectrum of innovative and reliable materials and services. North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing event featuring over 100 industry leaders will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago from May 2-4, 2023. Interfacial will be featured at Booth #2018.

Interfacial Consultants (PRNewswire)

"The goal of our business and presence at RAPID is to showcase how versatile we are for users of all experience levels."

At the booth, they'll feature EMPOWR3D™, a turnkey suite of additive manufacturing services that offers closed loop solutions from prototyping to production for customers of all experience levels. They will also showcase their portfolio of novel 3D printing materials from Infinite Material Solutions, including water-soluble support filaments, AquaSys® 120, 180, and GP; Caverna™ PP, a filament that allows users to create foam-like parts resembling a sponge; and a sneak preview at their new material, Caverna™ Soft Touch, an elastomeric filament that is poised to be the softest, most pliable material on the market.

"Being innovative doesn't mean just fitting into one box," says Jeffrey J. Cernohous, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Member of Interfacial Consultants LLC. "The goal of our business—and our presence at RAPID—is to showcase how versatile we are for users of all experience levels: from material development to game-changing products that fit the needs of the market."

Additionally, select materials will be demoed at the booth on pellet printers from Tumaker. Photopolymer resins and custom UV resins will be presented from Nagase ChemteX Corporation. Nagase ChemteX is a core manufacturing subsidiary of the NAGASE Group.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth and schedule time to talk with representatives from Interfacial about how EMPOWR3D™ and their other materials can help meet their additive manufacturing needs.

Interfacial Consultants is a leader in the development of advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the global marketplace. Its headquarters and Development Services division are located in the Cervenka Center, which sits atop the bluffs of the beautiful Mississippi River in Prescott, Wisconsin. Its manufacturing divisions – Specialty Materials and Engineered Substrates – are located in multiple locations in River Falls, Wisconsin. The company has a talented team of scientists, engineers, operators, and support staff who work effectively as a team to develop, manufacture and deliver high performance advanced materials to the global marketplace.

Interfacial Consultants and Empowr3D at RAPID from May 2 - 4, 2023 at Booth #2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interfacial, LLC