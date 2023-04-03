Sensible Biotechnologies Announces Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to Develop Novel mRNA Manufacturing Platform

Through this partnership, Sensible and Ginkgo aim to develop an in vivo alternative to conventional in vitro mRNA production technology

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Biotechnologies, an early stage biotechnology company, today announced a partnership to develop an in vivo microbial mRNA manufacturing platform with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity.

Today, the vast majority of mRNA used in vaccines, therapeutics and other applications is produced by in vitro transcription (IVT), a cell-free process, which is driven by purified enzymes. In conventional mRNA manufacturing, production runs are typically limited in reaction volume size, and the resulting mRNA needs to go through expensive purification processes to eliminate potentially harmful byproducts like dsRNA, which can cause adverse immune responses in patients. Moreover, it is difficult to produce high yields of certain kinds of mRNA in an IVT reaction. By contrast, the in vivo mRNA manufacturing method Sensible and Ginkgo are working to develop is designed to scale to upwards of 100,000L, with the goal of superior quality mRNA over traditional IVT, allowing for the production of mRNA molecules with increased length and expanding the potential of the mRNA platform to novel therapeutic modalities.

"mRNA technology has a potential to bring many life-saving therapeutics and vaccines, but its current, cell-free production represents one of the major bottlenecks. In vivo mRNA manufacturing could enable scalable mRNA manufacturing, which has long relied on production methods that face quality control challenges and are inherently difficult to scale," said Miroslav Gasparek, CEO at Sensible. "By working with Ginkgo, we aim to create a scalable commercial-grade manufacturing platform that produces mRNA of higher quality than is possible through in vitro expression and enable the advent of novel mRNA medicines."

"As the market for mRNA continues to expand, biopharma companies are looking for more efficient and scalable production platforms to produce high-quality mRNA," said Austin Che, co-founder and Head of Strategy at Ginkgo Bioworks. "As Ginkgo deepens its commitment to the emerging field of nucleic acid therapeutics, we are excited to work with the team at Sensible Biotechnologies to optimize their microbial mRNA production platform with the goal of unleashing a new generation of mRNA products."

This partnership with Ginkgo builds on Ginkgo's existing pipeline of mRNA-related programs. Ginkgo worked with Moderna to support process optimization for raw materials used to make mRNA vaccines. Furthermore, through its partnership with Aldevron , Ginkgo optimized the production of vaccinia capping enzyme, an important component often required to manufacture mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Most recently, Ginkgo announced the acquisition of Circularis , a biotechnology company with a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform, and is actively engaged in improving circular RNA efficacy and manufacturing yields.

About Sensible

Sensible Biotechnologies is building a cell-based platform for the production of high-quality mRNA. Sensible's platform eliminates the major bottlenecks in the mRNA production process in an effort to unlock the full potential of mRNA technology and the next generation of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. Sensible aims to become an integral part of the global biomanufacturing infrastructure and biosecurity framework. Sensible Biotechnologies is based in Oxford, United Kingdom, and in Bratislava, Slovakia. For further information, visit www.sensible.bio , and follow us on Twitter @sensible_bio .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

