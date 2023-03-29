WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS ON APRIL 26, 2023

Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) announced today that it will report first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, and Michele Allen, chief financial officer, will host a call with investors on April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by calling 800 267-6316 and providing the passcode "Wyndham." Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on April 27, 2023. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on April 27, 2023 at 800 695-0395.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 100 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

