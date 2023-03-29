TRG Announces Its Canadian In-House Key Injection Facility (KIF) Receives Its PCI/PIN Certification

Global MSP expands retail capabilities with new certified KIF in Toronto

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, a global managed services provider focused on providing device-agnostic endpoint solutions, announces that its new key injection facility has received its PCI/PIN certification with Interac.

This new in-house key injection facility allows TRG to provide a full end-to-end, in-house solution for processors, ISOs and ISVs and will provide faster turnaround times at a more economical price point for its clients.

"We're constantly looking for ways to better serve our global customers and one way we do that is to ensure we have the right skill sets to match where our customers are," said TRG President Sean Kennedy. "Opening a KIF in Toronto is a key piece to better serving our Canadian customers with holistic endpoint solutions."

The news comes just weeks after the Company announced the acquisition of Real World Communications, a successful provider of mobility devices and wireless and network solutions.

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides a the most comprehensive, device agnostic managed endpoint solutions in the enterprise mobility, industrial mobility and retail technology industries. Its services are designed to help enterprise companies scale by driving operational efficiencies.

The company has more than 10 million devices under management, with more than 5,000 customers. In March 2023, TRG was once again recognized as one of North America's leading MSPs, appearing on CRNs "Elite 150" list for the third consecutive year.

About TRG

TRG is a global, privately owned managed services provider that manages the full lifecycle of every enterprise endpoint in order to help organizations thrive growth through operational efficiencies. Our mission is to lead the future of enterprise technology by driving bold endpoint solutions with a success-or-else approach.

