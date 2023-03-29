Over $30,000 Donated to Best Friends Animal Society Through Annual Toy Sales at Pet Supplies Plus

Sales from 'Play On Charity Holiday' Plush Toys to Support Best Friends Animal Society and Local Shelters Nationwide

LIVONIA, Mich., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, announced their donation of $30,068 to Best Friends Animal Society, partially through a portion of sales from the 'Play On Charity Holiday' plush toys during the 2022 holiday season. Dedicated to making the U.S. no-kill, Best Friends Animal Society helps nearly 4,000 shelters and rescue groups around the country with essential resources and innovative solutions tailored to meet individual communities' needs, allowing their teams to save as many shelter animals as possible.

Franchise Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Supplies Plus) (PRNewswire)

For the fourth consecutive year, Pet Supplies Plus has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society. The animal welfare organization received 10% of sales from the purchase of these plush toys which came in three styles – Giraffe, Sloth, and Cat. With each purchase of these toys, neighbors were supporting Best Friends Animal Society's mission and as a result, more than $30,000 is being donated to help animals across the nation.

"The passion and dedication our company has for pets, from our leadership team to each store team member, is second to none," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "We are honored to continue this valued partnership with Best Friends Animal Society to help animals in shelters nationwide. Our ongoing commitment is to support and enrich the lives of animals, and we know that Best Friends Animal Society is helping us do that."

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of shelter dogs and cats. In additional to running programs in partnership with thousands of animal welfare groups across the country, the organization operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. A pioneer in the no-kill movement, Best Friends Animal Society has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from an estimated 2 million to around 355,000. Determined to bring the country to no-kill by the year 2025, Best Friends is working collaboratively with shelters, rescue groups and other organizations to end the killing and Save Them All®.

"We are grateful for partners like Pet Supplies Plus that raise funds for us through fun and innovative campaigns," said Candi Maciel, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Best Friends Animal Society. "The Charity Plush campaign in 2022 was a great way to engage consumers and get them involved in the work we're doing to Save Them All. We look forward to continuing our relationship with PSP for years to come!"

Over $30,000 Donated to Best Friends Animal Society Through Annual Toy Sales at Pet Supplies Plus (PRNewswire)

