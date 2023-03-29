Nexla Strengthens Partnership with Google Cloud by Achieving Second Google Cloud Ready Designation with AlloyDB

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexla, a leading data operations platform, is proud to announce that it has achieved its second Google Cloud Ready designation within a year as a Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB partner. Prior to this, Nexla already received its first Google Cloud Ready designation for BigQuery. Nexla is continuing to deepen its partnership with Google Cloud and is now a launch partner for the Cloud Ready - AlloyDB initiative.

As a Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB partner, Nexla will offer native integration with AlloyDB, enabling our joint customers to seamlessly ingest, transform, and load data across their data ecosystem. AlloyDB is a fully managed, cloud-native SQL database that leverages Google Cloud's distributed systems and high-performance computing to deliver unmatched performance and scalability.

"We are pleased to recognize Nexla with the Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Achieving this designation indicates that Nexla's platform has been validated by Google Cloud to deliver helpful data management, operations, and automation capabilities for managing data at scale, including data in the AlloyDB database service."

Nexla's data operations platform simplifies and automates data workflows, allowing customers to focus on extracting value from their data rather than managing the complexities of data integration and management. With Nexla, businesses can easily connect their data sources, transform data in real-time, and deliver data to any system or user in any format.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Google Cloud and achieve our second Google Cloud Ready designation," said Saket Saurabh, CEO of Nexla. "Our integration with AlloyDB provides customers with a powerful, streamlined solution for managing their data operations at scale. This achievement is a testament to Nexla's commitment to innovation and collaboration with Google Cloud, providing customers with the tools and services they need to succeed."

Nexla will offer integrations and support for customers adopting AlloyDB, ensuring they can take full advantage of the platform's capabilities. Nexla is committed to innovating and collaborating with Google Cloud to provide customers with the best possible experience.

About Nexla

Nexla is a pioneer in automating data engineering, with the mission to make ready-to-use data available to anyone, anywhere. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor, Nexla is built on logical data products (Nexsets), resulting in a data platform that seamlessly offers multi-speed data integration, preparation, monitoring, and governance in a no-code/low-code interface. Nexsets can also be shared, discovered, annotated, or modified to create new derived Nexsets. Doordash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson, and LiveRamp are among the many data-driven enterprises that trust Nexla for their mission-critical data and achieve scale through a combination of collaboration and automation.

CONTACT: pr@nexla.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nexla