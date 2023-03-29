Luggage Companies Briggs & Riley and Solo Team Up with JetBlue Travel Products to Launch First Retail Offering on Paisly®

Industry-First Partnership Gives Customers Convenience and More Ways to Earn TrueBlue Points

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Luggage Company, parent company of Briggs & Riley and Solo, announces an industry-first partnership with JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU). The launch marks US Luggage's first foray into airline partnership, furthering the reach of US Luggage's brands. Customers can now purchase travel bags from Briggs & Riley and Solo on Paisly.com , JetBlue Travel Products' homegrown travel booking website, and earn Mosaic-qualifying TrueBlue points along the way. By purchasing a travel bag on Paisly.com, customers will also have access to a 24/7 dedicated phone line to Paisly's helpful humans, should they want to repair or replace their travel bag, plus free shipping and returns on all purchases.

"JetBlue has always been about taking great care and respecting their customer and that aligns so well with United States Luggage and our two brands," said Richard Krulik, CEO, United States Luggage Company. "We're excited to be partnering with JetBlue to help their travelers be very well-prepared for their travels as well as enjoy their trip by being equipped with the right travel gear."

Paisly allows Customers with or without a flight itinerary to book cars, stays and activities, all while earning TrueBlue points, and now, they will also be able to purchase and earn points on a variety of best-selling products curated from United States Luggage Company's two world-class brands, Briggs & Riley and Solo:

Briggs & Riley

Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand, focused on always enhancing the travel experience through continuous innovation, exceptional performance and timeless considered design.

Available on Paisly.com, customers will be able to purchase luggage and travel accessories that seamlessly work together to make packing easier, including packing cubes, toiletry kits and more.

The brand offers the best guarantee in the luggage industry, which repairs all functional aspects of every bag made, it's a reflection of the brand's dedication to life well-lived. Along with giving you peace of mind while making your travels a bit easier, the brand's guarantee also symbolizes sustainability. After all, if your luggage is going to be with you for a lifetime, it will never wind up at the bottom of a landfill.

Solo

Solo's travel bags are stylish, versatile and are crafted with conscious, considered materials to deliver the meaningful choice wherever your journey takes you.

On Paisly.com, customers will be able to purchase travel bags ranging from suitcases, backpacks, totes, duffels and hybrid bags from the brand's eco-friendly Re:cycled Collection .

The groundbreaking Re:cycled collection, comes with their 'unstoppable' five-year warranty, FSC Certified sustainable packaging, and bags sold from this collection directly helps reforest U.S. National Forest through the brand's partnership with the National Forest Foundation. The brand's mission is to recycle 40,000,000 plastic bottles from landfills by 2024.

"Giving customers the option to purchase luggage and bags on Paisly.com gives them a one-stop-shop solution to all their travel needs, and offers customers even more ways to earn TrueBlue points," said Andres Barry, President, JetBlue Travel Products. "U.S. Luggage Company's commitment to making travel more seamless and sustainable is in perfect harmony with JetBlue's brand, and we're thrilled to join forces to continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences across all segments of our customers' journey."

TrueBlue members will earn one (1) point per dollar spent on travel bags purchased on Paisly. Customers will need to enter their TrueBlue number at the time of checkout to receive points for their purchase. A valid TrueBlue number must be entered at checkout and must match the last name of the shipping address recipient to receive points.

To learn more about Paisly, please visit paisly.com.

About Briggs & Riley

Born of a legacy spanning a century, two continents and three generations, Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand that is dedicated to enabling a life well-lived enriched by travel, full of discovery and meaningful experiences. Owned by US Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is committed to delivering extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Inspired to lead the way, from introducing the world's first wheeled travelcase to the best lifetime guarantee in the world, Briggs & Riley's travelware is thoughtfully designed with smart solutions and meaningful consistency, made to last for life. For more information, please visit www.briggs-riley.com

About Solo

Our founder's family came to New York with a dream and a craft. A century later, we remain dedicated to our founding belief in the transformative power of the journey and how we tread gently on this earth. For us, design should always be purposeful in its form and function, the materials we choose, and the collective actions we take. Solo bags and accessories can be found in thousands of major retail locations nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and Solo-NY.com

About JetBlue Travel Products

JetBlue Travel Products is a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, which consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand (offering flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages) and other non-air travel products including Paisly, JetBlue's homegrown travel website that gives travelers access to exclusive savings and points on cars, stays and activities. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a fully dedicated team of more than 300 crewmembers, JetBlue Travel Products builds on the JetBlue brand and brings to market innovative, quality products for customers, while infusing humanity into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or paisly.com .

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

