330 Burn Boot Camp locations in 40 states will come together to help raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, has teamed up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for their seventh annual national 'Be Their Muscle' philanthropic event. During the month of April, over 330 Burn Boot Camp locations nationwide will come together in support of the organization's mission by hosting a workout on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with 100% of the proceeds going to MDA. This year, Burn Boot Camp has set a minimum of $1,000,000 as its national fundraising goal. The fundraising will kick off on April 1 and run until April 30, 2023. More information on participating locations or donations can be found online. To participate at a location near you, or donate to a franchise team, visit: www.betheirmuscle.com

L to R: Devan Kline, Co-founder, Burn Boot Camp joined by Muscular Dystrophy Association family members Preston and Lily, with Morgan Kline, CEO and Co-founder, Burn Boot Camp, with Nyheim Hines, MDA National Spokesperson and Running Back for the Buffalo Bills and Amanda Sweet, Account Director, Muscular Dystrophy Association. The group celebrated the kickoff of the April 2023 ‘Be Their Muscle’ campaign and Burn Boot Camp headquarters in North Carolina. (PRNewswire)

Burn Boot Camp and Muscular Dystrophy Association Team Up for 7th Annual 'Be Their Muscle' Philanthropic Event

To generate awareness and raise funds for the campaign, Buffalo Bills Running Back Nyheim Hines, who serves as the 2023 MDA National Spokesperson, visited the Burn Boot Camp headquarters to share his support for the neuromuscular disease community. With MDA family members who live or have lived with muscular dystrophy, Hines has been a longtime supporter of MDA as spokesperson and through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign and other MDA events.

"I'm honored to raise awareness for the 'Be Their Muscle' campaign to support MDA's mission to empower people to live longer, more independent lives," said Nyheim Hines, Running Back for the NFL's Buffalo Bills. "Watching my mother live with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy reminds me of how fortunate I am to be able to stay active, so I encourage everyone to come work out on April 22 to show my mother and the entire MDA community that they are surrounded by support. As I continue to say, 'Together we fight!'"

"The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is one of Burn Boot Camp's longest-standing national philanthropic partners," explained Morgan Kline, CEO and Co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "As a company, we share a deep passion for philanthropy and are excited to continue building the relationship we have cultivated with MDA over the past seven years."

The 'Be Their Muscle' campaign supports MDA, the #1 voluntary health organization in the U.S. for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Together, both MDA and Burn Boot Camp look to empower people to live longer, more independent lives. The campaign has raised over $2 million since the partnership began in 2016. Funds raised during the 'Be Their Muscle' event will support:

Research MDA has supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. There are now 21 FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases since 2015 with many more expected in 2023. Research:MDA has supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. There are now 21 FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases since 2015 with many more expected in 2023.

network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, produces educational events and conferences for medical professionals and families and provides one-on-one support through its resource center. Care: MDA funds the largestof multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, produces educational events and conferences for medical professionals and families and provides one-on-one support through its resource center.

advocates for access to care and therapies from day one (newborn screening), accelerating therapeutic development, empowerment and independence (access to education, employment, travel). Advocacy: MDAfor access to care and therapies from day one (newborn screening), accelerating therapeutic development, empowerment and independence (access to education, employment, travel).

Summer Camp : MDA provides transformative life-changing camp experiences to thousands of children and young adults ages 8-17, at no cost to families. Kids and young adults learn vital life skills, make lifelong friendships and gain independence and confidence. MDA will offer 22 in-person summer camp sessions across the country as well as the opportunity to attend a virtual camp in 2023. : MDA provides transformative life-changing camp experiences to thousands of children and young adults ages 8-17, at no cost to families. Kids and young adults learn vital life skills, make lifelong friendships and gain independence and confidence. MDA will offeracross the country as well as the opportunity to attend a virtual camp in 2023.

"We at the Muscular Dystrophy Association are completely aligned in our mission with Burn Boot Camp to bring strength to our communities across the country through this partnership," said Jeremy Kraut-Ordover, Chief Development Officer, MDA. "We are so grateful to Morgan and Devan Kline who connected with us through volunteering at MDA Summer Camp, and became an important part of our MDA family. The 'Be Their Muscle' campaign continues to grow and raise awareness and critical funds to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases, and we are deeply grateful for Burn Boot Camp franchisees and attendees for their participation."

MDA and Burn Boot Camp will be posting throughout the campaign on social media using @MDAorg and @burnbootcamp with #BeTheirMuscle. Additionally, subscribe to the Burn Boot Camp YouTube Channel and Podcast for Be Their Muscle content throughout the month of April.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded women and men can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both women and men alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute Camps through highly innovative daily programming crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

Be Their Muscle Burn Boot Camp (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp