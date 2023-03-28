Trualta Launches Innovative Products to Benefit Family Caregivers

The offerings will complement the current product suite, provide more support to caregivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the market leader in family caregiver education, has introduced virtual caregiver support groups, webinars and care coaching programs, in an effort to support more caregivers across the country.

"We are constantly thinking about new things we can do to help family caregivers feel less isolated and overwhelmed," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "Our team has worked hard to launch these new features based on feedback from family caregivers around the country."

Trualta launched a "Community Bundle," which features caregiver support groups and live webinars. The Community Bundle is available as an add-on for all clients, including healthcare payers, providers, and government and social service organizations.

Trualta's support groups bring together caregivers for weekly virtual sessions facilitated by a caregiving expert. These sessions both educate and help address caregiver isolation where 100% of participants said they felt more connected and 92% reported learning something new.

The hour-long webinars address the toughest challenges of caregiving and provide an opportunity to learn, ask questions and interact with other caregivers. Webinars have proven to be popular. The first webinar on caregiver burnout collected over 400 registrations and facilitated over 250 interactions during the event.

Connections made through support groups and webinars are carried over into Trualta's free Community Chat Room in the form of new user registrations, posts, and discussions. This indicates how well Trualta's offerings compliment each other and address the needs of caregivers.

"Never before has there been a way to connect this many people caring for loved ones at home," said Davis. "We're seeing people share creative solutions and support others with empathy and humor. It's amazing to watch the discussions unfold."

In addition to the Community Bundle, Trualta introduced Care Coaching. Clients now have the opportunity to proactively engage caregivers on a personal level. Care Coaches identify, activate, and support caregivers with regular outreach efforts and ongoing communication to maximize each client's unique set of support offerings.

The new product features complement Trualta's vast content offering, including articles, videos and modules, covering skills, behaviors and conditions related to caregiving.

Trualta's online caregiver support platform provides families managing care at home with on-demand, personalized, skills-based training; support groups and peer connections. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers, providers, and government and social service organizations, Trualta improves care at a lower cost. Currently available in 31 states, Trualta's evidence-based offering is proving that trained, confident family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

