Stefanini Group Acquires Safeway Consultancy to Reinforce Cybersecurity Services

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in cyber-attacks that cause operational disruptions have increased investments in cybersecurity solutions around the world. In response to the demand and customers' needs, Stefanini Group announced it has acquired cybersecurity firm Safeway Consultancy.

Safeway was founded 15 years ago with an aim to be the first "boutique consultancy" in Information Security and Cybersecurity in the Brazilian market. The company has a robust base of 200 clients, over 450,000 hours of fraud and cyber-attack prevention consulting and 35,000 assets monitored by the Security Tower at its dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC), which manages networks, analyzes potential vulnerabilities and responds to incidents.

Stefanini Group strengthens its role in the global cybersecurity market, as Safeway joins Cyber Smart Defense, and Stefanini Rafael, a joint venture with RAFAEL, an Israeli technology company focused on military security. Stefanini has been investing in the sector, expanding its operations to all regions where it operates, with "Security Operations Centers" (SOC) in Brazil, Peru, India and Romania.

"Our cybersecurity offer is strategic, and we have an aggressive investment plan for the coming years," says Marco Stefanini, founder and Global CEO of the Stefanini Group. "Safeway has a solid reputation in the market and will contribute to making our cybersecurity services even more comprehensive to serve our clients."

Stefanini Group closed last year with $6.2 billion in global revenue. The company's goal is to grow by 25 percent in 2023. "We expect our cybersecurity platform to grow by 50 percent in 2023 as we increase in operations abroad. Our goal is to bring resilience to enhance the security of our clients' digital transformation projects," Stefanini adds.

About Stefanini

Stefanini is a global group with 35 years of experience in the technology market, focused on assisting customers in the process of digital transformation in their businesses. With the purpose of "Co-creating solutions for a better future", the group has been recognized in several awards for its innovative DNA and impact on results. It operates on the following fronts: Consulting (Technology and Business Agility), Analytics & AI, Banking & Payments, Cybersecurity, Manufacturing (Industry 4.0) and Digital Marketing. Present in 41 countries and with more than 30,000 employees, Stefanini is ranked as the fifth most internationalized Brazilian company – the first in the technology sector, according to Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC) Ranking. For more information click here.

About Safeway

Safeway is an Information Security company recognized for offering high added value solutions through projects that fully meet business needs. In these years of experience, the company has accumulated several projects that have earned credibility and prominence among its clients, most of them positioned among the 100 largest companies in Brazil. Today, thanks to the 23 strategic partnerships with local manufacturers of its SOC, Safeway is considered a one-stop-shop with the best technology, process and people solutions.

