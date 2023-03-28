Smartpress Announces EcoVadis Platinum Status for the Second Year

Sustainability rating keeps the online printer in top 1%

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com revealed they've earned a Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis for the second year in a row. This achievement solidifies the carbon neutral printer as a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and showcases their commitment to eco-friendly practices throughout the entire company.

Smartpress is committed to creating positive social change by partnering with environmental organizations that share a steadfast approach to sustainability. In addition to collaborating with EcoVadis, they are a Green Power Partner of the Environmental Protection Agency, a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and a partner of the Carbon Disclosure Project. (PRNewswire)

Advanced Performance

As a CSR evaluation company, EcoVadis assesses companies in four areas: environment, ethics, sustainable procurement and labor and human rights. To maintain their Platinum status, Smartpress and their parent company, The Bernard Group, raised their score from 2022, with particular improvement in the environmental category.

See Smartpress' sustainability efforts:

https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

"Our score proves how committed we are to minimizing our environmental impacts," said Liesl Beck, The Bernard Group's director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "Platinum status is the highest level awarded and places us in the top 1% of more than 100,000 rated companies across several industries."

What Contributed to Smartpress' Outstanding Environmental Score?

A robust recycling program that includes using recovered input materials as part of their new closed-loop program for magnets.

Chasing new waste streams and optimizing current ones throughout all their facilities to redirect 538 tons of waste to proper disposal.

Participating in a third-party energy audit to calculate energy savings, resulting in a 100,000 kWh goal being nearly quadrupled to 375,884 kWh.

What's in Store for 2023

"Our biggest opportunities for improvement lie in the sustainable procurement category," said Beck. "Some examples would be integrating social or environmental clauses into our supplier contracts, FSC certification and on-site audits of suppliers. Maintaining Platinum isn't easy, so it's very important to focus on continuous improvement."

See Smartpress' green printing process:

https://smartpress.com/blog/features/sustainable-solutions-eco-friendly-printing-step-by-step

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

