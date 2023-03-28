Provision IAM Grows Identity Capability: Industry Veteran Matt Growden Joins as Executive Director

Professional Services and Consulting Teams to Deliver Enhanced IAM Leadership

CUMBERLAND, Md. , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provision IAM, a technology leader in Identity Security for financial institutions and higher education, announced today expansion of its executive leadership team to include Matthew Growden. Matt's role is to significantly grow the IAM services offerings while continuing to expand the customer base.

Picture of: Provision IAM Leadership: Jonathan Hutcherson, CEO; Matt Growden, Executive Director of Identity Services; Michelle Winans, Director of Services (PRNewswire)

Growden brings significant experience to Provision IAM, most recently as Managing Director, leading the Virtual CIO Practice for Summit Technology Group (STG). "What makes Matt a uniquely ideal fit for Provision IAM," stated CEO Jonathan Hutcherson, "is his two-tract mind. He's a deep yet practical thinker in technology modernization, especially for Identity Management, plus he's also a tremendously savvy business executive."

According to Provision's Director of Identity Management, Bobbie Cooper, "I've worked with Matt on many engagements over the past five years. He's an incredible problem solver who delivers on time while managing costs, risk, and consistently achieving the target ROI."

"Matt's experience with IAM installations, security technology, and process optimization," stated Michelle Winans, Director of Services for Provision IAM, "brings critical skills to our team. His track record of results-producing technology solutions is remarkable."

With over 20 years of Technology leadership experience, Matt will lead the Provision Identity Access Management Professional Services and Consulting teams. Before joining Provision IAM, Growden was with STG as well as serving as VP and Chief Information Officer for First United Bank and Trust.

"I'm thrilled to join Provision IAM," said Matt Growden, "the market opportunity is enormous." He continued, "I've seen Provision's unique value proposition from both sides. I've been a customer, experiencing the product firsthand, as well as providing consulting services to CIO's as they consider and implement IAM solutions."

About Provision IAM: Higher Education and Financial Institutions manage hundreds of systems with varying user access permissions that require timely, accurate updates when employees are hired, students enroll, or roles change. Access permissions evolve constantly. The Provision Identity Access Management platform automates common tasks to improve employee productivity and lifecycle management to ensure security and reduce the time.

