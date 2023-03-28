This new partnership will leverage Provus' proprietary AI technology to elevate NewRocket's quote process

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRocket, an Elite ServiceNow partner, announced today that it has partnered with Provus, Inc., an automated services quoting solutions provider, to use its services quoting platform. Provus' end-to-end solution will enable NewRocket to offer an enhanced customer experience via automated estimation, pricing, and quoting.

NewRocket Enhances End-to-End Quoting Experience with Provus Services Quoting Cloud

NewRocket advises and supports clients in designing, implementing, and managing digital workflows to improve employee and customer experiences. With 520+ consultants servicing over 4,000 projects for over 1,000 customers worldwide, NewRocket will leverage Provus' centralized solution to automate the services quote process and deliver a better experience to NewRocket customers and internal sales teams.

"At NewRocket, we're committed to helping enterprise leaders modernize and streamline operations. With Provus, we'll be able to bring this ethos into our sales process and offer a smooth, personalized customer experience from the very start of the relationship," said Ken McPherson, Chief Revenue Officer at NewRocket. "The Provus platform will also help us speed up sales cycles and reach more customers with proposals that meet their unique needs."

The solution is built on the Salesforce platform and offers collaborative scoping, estimation, pricing and quoting capabilities that are fueled by artificial intelligence to empower service provider organizations to close more deals.

"We are excited about our partnership with NewRocket," said Mahesh Baxi, CEO and Co-Founder of Provus. "As they continue to grow in the ServiceNow ecosystem, we'll be able to empower their teams with the tools they need to enhance their entire services quoting process."

About Provus Inc.

Provus provides SaaS solutions to automate Services CPQ processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner. Based in Saratoga, California, Provus has raised $12M in fundings led by Norwest Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.provusinc.com.

About NewRocket

NewRocket, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, advises and supports companies to design, implement, and manage digital workflows to improve employee and customer experiences. As an Elite Partner with all four ServiceNow workflow badges, NewRocket provides an end-to-end experience, supporting clients across all their workflow needs on the Now Platform with none of the technical debt. We bring innovative and creative solutions to over 1,000 customers around the globe in Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, Insurance, and Technology companies. NewRocket has delivered more than 4,000 successful projects through world-class implementations and integrated solutions across the entire ServiceNow platform. For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com .

