Introducing Eiyan Lens: A New Contact Lens Brand with a Mission to Make Quality Contact Lenses Affordable for Everyone

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Eiyan Lens, a new DTC contact lens brand with a mission to make quality lenses affordable for everyone. A game-changer in the contact lens industry, Eiyan monthly contact lenses focus on quality, convenience, and comfort at 58% less than brand-name contact lenses.

"We're thrilled to bring Eiyan Lens to the market," says Michael Perl, CEO of Eiyan Lens. "It's no secret that contact lens prices were getting out of hand, so we decided to offer a solution by slashing the prices significantly but still retaining the top-notch quality you find in other well-known brands."

Manufactured by Visco Vision, one of the world's largest manufacturers of silicone hydrogel lenses, the lenses are made from silicone hydrogel with 47% water content and high oxygen permeability for all-day moistness and comfort. They come in a range of powers, with a base curve (BC) of 8.7 and a diameter (DIA) of 14.0. Each box contains three contact lenses and costs $11.95. They offer free shipping anywhere in the United States. The Eiyan website offers a free online vision test for those looking to renew their prescription.

About Eiyan Lens

Eiyan Lens is a New York City-based company offering quality contact lenses at affordable prices. Eiyan monthly contact lenses are manufactured by Visco Vision, one of the largest contact lens manufacturers in the world, with 20+ years of experience bringing safe, comfortable, quality lenses to consumers everywhere. For more information, visit eiyanlens.com.

