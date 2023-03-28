First Horizon recognized by the American Heart Association for commitments to workforce well-being

Awarded Gold recognition for the Association's 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon announced that it was awarded national Gold level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the American Heart Association's 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.

The Scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization's culture of health. 381 organizations completed the Scorecard in 2022, and all organizations were recognized with an achievement level of platinum (9%), gold (45%), silver (32%) silver, bronze (9%) or completer (5%).

The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, developed the Workforce Well-being Scorecard in collaboration with top scientists and industry experts to reflect the latest evidence-based science on workforce health and well-being. First launched in 2016, the Scorecard was refreshed in 2022 to place a renewed focus on health equity and comprehensive organizational well-being. The free, web-based tool allows employers to regularly evaluate their health and well-being progress, identify areas of opportunity and see how their results stack up against their peers.

Research has shown that supporting the mental and physical well-being of employees is vital to driving productivity, engagement and successful business outcomes. By investing in a culture of health in the workplace, organizations can improve employee retention and bolster their organizational reputation.

"We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to employee health and well-being and our continued efforts to promote equity," said Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "Our organization is dedicated to creating a culture that is safe, supportive and provides opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential—in and out of the workplace."

The Workforce Well-being Scorecard™ is a key component of the Association's Well-being Works Better™ platform, which helps business leaders unleash the power of a healthy, happy workforce. Distinct from traditional wellness programs, Well-being Works Better™ empowers employers to champion the mental and physical health of their employees and provides actionable guidance to meet the unique needs of their organization.

For more information and a full list of recognized organizations, visit heart.org/workforce.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $79 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.

