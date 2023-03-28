Confete Party Launches Custom Branded Gift Boxes for Businesses

TACOMA, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confete Party announced the launch of their "Custom + Branded Gift Boxes". After working in event design since their conception in 2016, Confete Party has launched custom, branded gift boxes for businesses to better connect with their employees, referral partners, and customers. The shift came after a downturn in event installations post-Covid.

"We were faced with a decision when the shutdowns began in 2020 - we could close down or we could shift our course and look at other opportunities for the business," said Madison Martin, Business Development Manager. After coining the term "virtual party boxes", Confete launched custom boxes that allowed families to celebrate life's most important moments virtually in 2020. After the popularity of their virtual party boxes, Confete Party decided to shift to gift boxes with a celebratory flare for businesses looking to make an impact on their market.

Confete started pitching their idea to major businesses and ended up working with companies like Spotify and Google. However, the real focus was small businesses. The goal was to develop boxes that created an opportunity for businesses to really stand out to their clients, which in turn, made it easier for them to make it through the tough times.

"We realized that corporate gifting seemed too…corporate. We wanted businesses to be able to send a clear message of gratitude to their employees and clients through gifts people actually want" says Jamie Taylor, Creative Director at Confete Party. "Stepping away from the typical swag products we wanted to offer a more elevated approach with branding while offering aesthetic gifts that people are excited to receive!"

Features and benefits of Custom + Branded Gift Boxes include:

Low order quantities

Easy on demand or date specific shipping

Products sourced from top local brands

Custom + Branded boxes are now available for businesses across the nation, from $35-$100. For more information on corporate gifting visit www.confeteparty.com.

About Confete Party: Confete Party Box is a self-funded, women-run company specializing in curated gift boxes and virtual party boxes that make your clients and team members feel special — and make you look like the boss you are. Featured in the New York Times, Confete Party has changed the way we view connection through gifting and virtual partying.

