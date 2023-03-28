Acepodia to Present Preclinical Data of Gamma Delta T cell Therapy Candidate, ACE2016, an off-the-shelf EGFR-targeting γδ2 T cell therapy against EGFR-expressing solid tumors

ALAMEDA, Calif. and TAIPEI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acepodia, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) technology to address gaps in cancer care, today announced the upcoming poster presentation of new preclinical data for ACE2016, a gamma delta-2 T cell therapy designed to target EGFR expressing solid tumors. The company will present this data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, April 14-19, 2023.

The poster presentation will showcase data demonstrating the in vitro and in vivo efficacy of ACE2016 against EGFR-expressing cancer cells which warrant investigation of potential clinical application in EGFR-expressing tumors.

Details on the presentation and session are provided below:

Presentation details

Presentation Title: ACE2016: an off-the-shelf EGFR-targeting γδ2 T cell therapy against EGFR-expressing solid tumors

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 1

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 35

Poster Board Number: 5

Abstract Presentation Number: LB089

"The poster presentation at this year's AACR is an exciting opportunity for Acepodia to showcase preclinical data for ACE2016 as a potential off-the-shelf cell therapy which exploits the ability of gamma delta T cells to recognize and engage solid tumors expressing EGFR by ACC technology unlocking multiple receptor signaling," said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Acepodia. "We look forward to presenting the preclinical data in more details in the poster session at AACR, and to further evaluating this exciting modality for solid tumor patients."

About Gamma-Delta T Cells

Acepodia's gamma delta T cell program harnesses the unique properties of gamma delta T cells to develop a new class of off-the-shelf cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Gamma delta T cells have characteristics of both the innate and adaptive immune systems that make them an ideal chassis for the development of cell therapies. This cell type can recognize and attack cancerous cells as well as coordinate a broad antitumor immune response by recruiting other immune factors and cells to the site of disease. Gamma delta T cells have also been shown to preferentially traffic to distinct tissues and could be ideally suited for more targeted treatment of certain types of cancers.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) platform technology to address gaps in cancer care. Leveraging its ACC technology, the company links tumor-targeting antibodies to its proprietary immune cells, such as natural killer and gamma delta T cells to create novel ACE therapies, which have increased binding strength against tumors that express low levels of tumor antigens.

Acepodia is made up of seasoned leaders and scientific experts dedicated to advancing its robust pipeline of ACE therapies with the potential to bring innovative, effective, and affordable cell therapies to a broad population of patients across a variety of solid tumors and hematologic cancers. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com and follow Acepodia on Twitter and LinkedIn

