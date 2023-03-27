DSTA AND LOCKHEED MARTIN TO COLLABORATE ON DATA ANALYTICS AND WORKFLOW AUTOMATION

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and global security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin have signed a collaboration agreement that will pave the way for joint efforts in exploring data analytics and workflow automation that enable mission readiness.

Established on the sidelines of the Singapore Defence Technology Summit 2023, the partnership will see DSTA and Lockheed Martin undertake technology exchange and collaboration in developing transformative digital solutions to optimise the maintenance, training effectiveness, and availability of platforms such as F-16 operated by the RSAF. These include the implementation of a data pipe to facilitate the exchange of relevant data and information to identify trends and insights on aircraft performance.

DSTA's Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), Mr Roy Chan said, "We are excited to embark on this new collaboration with Lockheed Martin. It reflects DSTA's continued efforts to work with global industry partners in co-developing creative solutions for the Singapore Armed Forces. Tapping technology to generate greater insights and enhance the efficiency of current processes will be the norm moving forward, as both government and commercial entities cooperate to unlock the potential of digitalisation."

Lockheed Martin's Chief Executive for Asia, Mr Andrew Linstead, said, "We are excited to collaborate with our partners in Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency to identify, explore and develop transformative capabilities for use by the Singapore Armed Forces. This partnership not only reflects our commitment to Singapore but underlines our enduring relationship and will help to further build operational expertise, enhanced readiness and mission effectiveness."

Added OJ Sanchez, Vice President for the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin, "Lockheed Martin has made significant advances across the board in digital engineering and open architectures the past few years, and through collaboration agreements with partners such as the Defence Science and Technology Agency, we're able to leverage those learnings to develop transformative solutions for the Singapore Armed Forces."

About Defence Science and Technology Agency



The Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) is a top-notch technology organisation that drives innovation and delivers state-of-the-art capabilities to make the Singapore Armed Forces a formidable fighting force. Harnessing and exploiting science and technology, our engineers and IT professionals leverage multidisciplinary expertise to equip our soldiers with advanced systems to defend Singapore. DSTA also contributes its technological expertise to support national-level developments. To achieve our mission, DSTA excels in systems engineering, digitalised platforms, cyber, software development and more.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

