CLINIQUE ANNOUNCES THE VIRTUAL LAUNCH OF THE CLINIQUE LAB

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinique reveals its new digital retail concept, The Clinique Lab, available online and mobile accessible to all, anytime, anywhere. This advanced virtual storefront infrastructure is a photorealistic 3D environment, redefining traditional online experiences. The Clinique Lab brings the retail experience of the iconic Clinique Counter to the virtual world where brand lovers and new consumers can discover, interact, play, learn and shop, all at the touch of one's fingertips. The Clinique Lab is the next generation of digital innovation.

"Inspiration for The Clinique Lab stemmed from the success of our newly renovated brick-and-mortar retail Labs in Shenzhen and New York City, which fuses personalized diagnostics with immersive shopping. The Clinique Lab serves as a digitalized expansion to retail marketing," says Michelle Freyre, Global Brand President Clinique and Origins. "The launch of our new online retail concept now provides customized skincare solutions attainable to consumers globally. The digital Clinique Lab integrates best-in-class consumer experiences with accessible retail."

Anchored in an immersive virtual experience, The Clinique Lab allows users to experience a sensorial universe that showcases the Brand, product, and ingredient stories. Users can create a custom avatar and explore the world through six unique environments, including product storytelling, gamification, personalized engagement with Clinique Consultants, unique offers and immersive on-site shopping.

To debut The Clinique Lab, the Brand spotlights its top performer, Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator and the new 'Protect Your Glow' campaign. The concept reveals how Moisture Surge 100H helps skin rebound from daily dehydrators, such as pollution, blue light, [MJ1] and extreme weather. The campaign is brought to life within the digital Clinique Lab via interactive elements and explorative storytelling. Users can research product ingredients, formulation, benefits, and application techniques, all on their phone, tablet, or computer. Consumers will be able to browse and purchase hero products including Moisture Surge 100H directly in the virtual shop, as well as other brand favorites, with exclusive offers.

The digital shopping experience was built by Journee to create, for the first time ever, highest-quality, live rendered, gamified mass-multiplayer 3D with the power of ecommerce.

The Clinique Lab will be accessible via desktop and mobile web beginning on March 27, 2023 at www.clinique.com/virtual-lab .

