Taoping Receives NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement Extension

HONG KONG, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping") today announced that on March 16, 2023, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming the Company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period for compliance under its minimum bid price requirement through September 11, 2023 (the "Additional Compliance Period"). The Additional Compliance Period was granted because the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company's written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the Additional Compliance Period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "TAOP".

To regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares needs to be at least $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days by September 11, 2023, at which time Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.taop.com.

