Sygnia Named in the 2023 Gartner ® Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services for the Second Consecutive Time

TEL-AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sygnia, a leading cyber technology and services company which provides high-end consulting and incident response support for organizations worldwide, today announced that it was named in the 2023 Gartner ® Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services (DFIR) for the second consecutive time.

Download the report: 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services

"With the increased targeting of Cloud and OT environments, our team has successfully responded to countless incidents over the years and remains committed to leveraging our unique expertise to provide the highest level of security to our clients," said Ram Elboim, CEO of Sygnia. "We are honored to be recognized again by Gartner, and we'll continue to deliver the most effective cybersecurity solutions that enable our clients to excel in their cyber resilience and operate with confidence."

The Gartner Market Guide names Sygnia as a Representative Vendor for DFIR services. The Gartner report provides crucial insights for SRM (security and risk management) professionals seeking to understand the DFIR market, evaluate trends, refine requirements and identify market players. It examines trends and common characteristics of incident response agreements, provides insights on finding the right vendor, maximizing cyber insurance policies, and outlines limitations some vendors may carry. We feel this report empowers SRM professionals to make informed decisions and protect their organizations from cyber threats.

Within the Market Guide, Gartner recommends SRM professionals consider both proactive services including creation and/or review of IR policy and processes, configuration of endpoint detection and response technology, and other activities to increase incident preparedness and reactive services, such as forensic collection, notification of relevant government agencies, determining the source of the breach and other postmortem activities.

Sygnia is revolutionizing incident response today by combining extensive experience with cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of how attackers operate. By collaborating with businesses and tailoring proactive and reactive digital forensics and incident response services to their needs, Sygnia support clients in responding to events with precision and confidence to accelerate business recovery.

To learn more, download the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services. For additional information or to request demo, visit Sygnia.co.

About Sygnia

Sygnia is a leading cyber technology and services company which provides high-end consulting and incident response support for organizations worldwide. Sygnia works with companies to proactively build their cyber resilience and to respond and defeat attacks within their networks. The proven track record, commitment, and discretion have earned Sygnia the trust of security teams, senior executives, and management boards at leading organizations worldwide including many of the Fortune 500 companies. Sygnia is a Temasek company, part of the ISTARI Collective. For more about Sygnia please visit Sygnia.co.

