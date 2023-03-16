SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates JNCE, ADAP, TCRR

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)'s merger with Redx Pharma. If you are a Jounce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)'s merger with TCR² Therapeutics Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TCR² stockholders will receive 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share. Following the closing of the transaction, Adaptimmune shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company. If you are a Adaptimmune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR)'s sale to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc for 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share is fair to TCR² shareholders. Following the closing of the transaction, TCR² stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are a TCR² shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

