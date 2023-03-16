PAKSHIELD Announces Reward Programs to Gift its Life-Saving Personal Protection Devices to Classrooms and Individuals

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PAKSHIELD LLC is excited to announce two reward programs to help get the revolutionary PAKSHIELD personal protection device to as many people as possible. Designed with ballistic stopping power, which meets NIJ IIIA standards, to be used in the event of an active shooter occurrence, PAKSHIELD can easily and discreetly be inserted into a backpack or other bag. As such, one reward program is geared toward K-12 schools and parents while the other is geared toward individuals in the workplace or postsecondary program.

"We are thrilled to be launching these reward programs to help raise awareness and promote the use of PAKSHIELD devices in classrooms and businesses," said James Trotter, president of PAKSHIELD. "We believe that every student and staff member should feel safe and secure, and we are proud to be providing an affordable and accessible device to do just that."

Two Reward Programs:

Nominate a Classroom

Individuals are encouraged to nominate a K-12 classroom of their choice at pakshield.com . Once the PAKSHIELD Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign goal is reached, a public vote will be held to pick one out of the 10 most-nominated classrooms, to be awarded 30 PAKSHIELD inserts. If the goal is exceeded, more classrooms will be selected.

Individuals are encouraged to nominate a K-12 classroom of their choice atPAKSHIELDPAKSHIELD 10-Day Giveaway Program

As a lightweight and versatile device that can easily be inserted into a messenger bag or other larger work bag in addition to a backpack, PAKSHIELD is also useful to those in corporate and collegiate settings. As part of the pre-launch period for its Indiegogo campaign , PAKSHIELD will be giving away one device each day from March 17-27, 2023 . Individuals can sign up at pakshield.com .

PAKSHIELD has been engineered with high-strength material and tested to provide ballistic stopping power to be used in an emergency situation, allowing for maximum protection in minimal time. PAKSHIELD was created to be affordable and accessible to all, and the upcoming Indiegogo campaign will help make this goal a reality. The campaign will launch on March 28 on the unique Indiegogo platform designed for clever, innovative projects such as PAKSHIELD.

We invite you to join us in our mission to make the PAKSHIELD available to everyone. Follow us on social media to learn more and to help us make the PAKSHIELD available to everyone.

For more information, watch this video and visit pakshield.com and our pre-launch page on Indiegogo .

ABOUT PAKSHIELD LLC

PAKSHIELD LLC is a manufacturer of a high-quality personal protective device with ballistic stopping power designed to be used in the event of an active shooter occurrence. It can be easily and discreetly inserted into a backpack or other bag.

At PAKSHIELD LLC, we believe that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure, and we are proud to offer a device that can help provide that peace of mind. The PAKSHIELD personal protection device is just one example of our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about the PAKSHIELD device, please visit pakshield.com or contact us directly. We look forward to helping you protect what matters most.

