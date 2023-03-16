McDonald's, Gen.G, and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association Come Together to Host the HBCU+ College NetWORK, A Summit for HBCU Students Interested in the Gaming and Esports Industries

HBCU students will meet top executives within gaming and esports for a day of mentorship, networking and more

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's tapped global esports organization Gen.G and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) to present the HBCU+ College netWORK Summit, happening today. This event will facilitate conversations and connections by introducing Black college students to professionals and entrepreneurs in the gaming and esports industries. In addition, 16 of the student participants will participate in an NBA 2K tournament with a $1,000 prize pool. Games will be streamed on the Gen.G Twitch channel: Twitch.tv/Gengesports, further expanding the student experience and exposure.

HBCU+ College Network (PRNewswire)

"It's not enough to just open the doors to gaming and esports to a new generation. There has to be a way to retain those who come into the space, and that's what we're hoping to accomplish with HBCU+ College netWORK," said Keshia Walker with BCGA. "We want to equip these students with the knowledge and grit to pursue their passion long term, together."

Gaming and esports executives will educate and mentor students through a series of panels and networking mixers. The panel will facilitate candid talks with successful Black leaders and executives within gaming and esports. Discussion topics will include how to address toxicity in the workplace, along with emerging trends such as NFTs, crypto, blockchain and lottery. Notable speakers and organizations such as Jessica Murrey, member of the Game Awards Future Class and CEO of Wicked Saints Studios, Jabari Alii, game designer at Skydance Interactive, and creator HipHopGamer will be coming to the summit to provide insights and impart knowledge gained through their experiences. Students will also have the opportunity to utilize the dedicated time slots for networking to speak to the panelists one on one.

"McDonald's has an ongoing commitment to providing access to educational opportunities and resources that will help students succeed," said Craig B. Welburn, President of McDonald's Capital Business Unit and McDonald's Owner Operator. "Partnering with BCGA and Gen.G, helps prepare students to transition their dreams into reality and it's an honor to invest in the next generation of leaders in gaming and esports."

"HBCU+ College NetWORK" is the in-person evolution of the first HBCU NetWORK Conference in 2022, held in the Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Eastern Shore area. Alongside BCGA, Gen.G and McDonald's is dedicated to bridging the opportunity gaps in gaming and esports. "HBCU+ College NetWORK" is designed to present attendees with the opportunity to interact with professionals from all areas of competitive gaming, ranging from content creation to venue management.

SOURCE Gen.G