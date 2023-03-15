Springtime blooms have arrived at Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the earliest buds that herald the return of warmer weather to the splendor of George Vanderbilt's gardens and grounds, spring transforms the estate into the ultimate spring destination in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. New this spring, explore Biltmore's newest exhibition, Italian Renaissance Alive.

Springtime at Biltmore offers a return of warmer weather, Biltmore's iconic tulips, new exhibitions, and blooms in every color across the estate. Photo credit: The Biltmore Company (PRNewswire)

Biltmore Blooms

Set against the backdrop of Biltmore House's European-inspired architecture, the estate's world-class landscapes thrive with a progression of color throughout the Biltmore Blooms season, April 1 – May 25. Thousands of daffodils, crocus, and Biltmore's iconic tulips are emerging across Biltmore's historic grounds, heralding an early start to spring. Biltmore's signature spring tulips that honor George Vanderbilt's Dutch heritage will delight with a mix of red, orange, purple, apricot, white, and yellow blooms in the Walled Garden.

Inside Biltmore House

Musicians will be stationed on the first floor of Biltmore House, setting a sweet tone as guests tour through the house. Biltmore's floral team will showcase their talents with carefully designed centerpieces and flourishes. Cherry blossoms in the Library; bouquets of lilac, viburnum and peonies adorning the Banquet Hall table; and unique blooming Chenille plants in the Winter Garden.

Italian Renaissance Alive

Italian Renaissance Alive celebrates Italian culture, architecture, sculpture, and literature. Staged at Amherst at Deerpark, light, color, sound and fragrance are choreographed in this large-scale multi-sensory event. A powerful Italian score enhances Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and The Last Supper, Boticelli's The Birth of Venus, and other works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Titian, and Veronese.

Ciao! From Italy in Antler Hill Village

The perfect companion to Italian Renaissance Alive , Ciao! From Italy is a charming display that showcases eight large-scale sculptural postcards inspired by George and Edith Vanderbilt's Italian travels. The design is reminiscent of accordion-style picture postcards, and combines botanical designs with notes from George Vanderbilt's travel journal. It goes on view in Antler Hill Village on April 1.

New! Chihuly art at Biltmore Winery

A newly commissioned, blown-glass Iris Gold and Garnet Chandelier created by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly was recently installed in Biltmore Winery. George Vanderbilt was a thoughtful collector of wine and art. "He (Vanderbilt) enjoyed bringing beautiful objects to fill Biltmore House and sharing excellent vintages at his table," said Bill Cecil, President and CEO of Biltmore and great-grandson of George Vanderbilt. "Our family commissioned this piece to represent the importance of wine in our history, from the Vanderbilt era to our modern-day winemaking philosophy."

Stay at Biltmore!

Named by Southern Living Magazine's readers as one of The South's Best Hotels 2023, The Inn on Biltmore Estate offers the chance to step back in time to when the Vanderbilts lived on the property. Various stay packages are available, including throughout the run of Italian Renaissance Alive. Additional accommodations on the estate include Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, and the Cottages on Biltmore Estate. Booking information is available here.

