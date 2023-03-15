PRINGLES® CELEBRATES A FULL COURT OF SENSATIONAL 'STACHES WITH NEW MARCH MUSTACHE COLLECTION

Just in time for the tournament, Pringles sidelines Mr. P's iconic mustache with a new starting line-up of 'stache superstars including Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UVA's Ben Vander Plas and Duke's Dariq Whitehead

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March is tournament time, but it's more than just basketball – courts have transformed to runways of fantastically wild facial hair. Pringles® mascot Mr. P is no stranger to this phenomenon, having rocked his burly 'stache for generations and being widely recognized for his world-class mustache. That's why just in time for the tournament, Pringles is turning the attention from hoops to facial hair, celebrating a full court of sensational 'staches with the new, limited-edition "Pringles March Mustache Collection".

Just in time for the tournament, Pringles sidelines Mr. P’s iconic mustache with a new starting line-up of ‘stache superstars including Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, UVA’s Ben Vander Plas and Duke’s Dariq Whitehead (PRNewswire)

As a flavorful ode to superstar 'staches, the limited-edition can collection features college basketball stars with some of the greatest fuzzed faces in the game including Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UVA's Ben Vander Plas, Duke's Dariq Whitehead, and of course, Mr. P. himself. The collection honors each player's unique and elite 'staches including The Pringle, the horseshoe, the pencil and the caterpillar, and features our iconic fan favorite flavors including Pringles Original, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ and Sour Cream and Onion.

"My mustache has always been part of my identity and it's amazing to see the facial fuzz trend catch the attention of one of the most beloved 'stache'd sporting brands, Pringles," said Drew Timme, Gonzaga University forward. "I'm pumped to be featured on these new cans with some of my favorite 'stache'd opponents – game on fellas."

Calling all 'stache-sisters and 'stache-misters! Pringles is furthering the facial-hair love by encouraging fans to show their 'stache for a chance to win a stash — of the Pringles March Mustache Collection that is. Starting at 8:00am ET on March 15 running through 8:00am ET on April 4, fans can enter for a chance to win the Pringles March Mustache Collection by showing off their tourney-inspired 'stache (whether it's naturally grown or faux fuzz) on Instagram using #PringlesMarchMustacheEntry. The fan-stache-tic possibilities are endless – whether you draw it, glue it, fake tattoo it, show off your makeup skills, rock 'stache-shades or grow it yourself, we want to see your best mustache-inspired look!*

"Pringles has a deep bench of ingenious flavors and 'staches of all flavors are having a moment on college basketball courts," said Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles US marketing lead. "We're thrilled to celebrate the sensational players whose unique 'stache flavor have captured the hearts of fans everywhere and give fans nationwide a chance to join in the 'stache fun."

Take on the tournament with your favorite snack and your one-of-a-kind 'stache, and share your look on Instagram. For more information, follow Pringles on Instagram @pringles, keep an eye on Drew Timme, Ben Vander Plas and Dariq Whitehead's Instagram channels and visit Pringles.com/MarchMustacheCollection for official rules (no purchase necessary).

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 3/15/23 at 8:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 4/4/23 at 8:00:00 AM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.Pringles.com/MarchMustacheCollection. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company