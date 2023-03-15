Hivelocity Announces Network Automation Capabilities

Hivelocity's network automation function allows you to be in control.

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, Inc , the leading IaaS and Bare Metal Cloud provider, introduced new Network Automation capabilities on their dedicated servers. The update gives customers the ability to self-serve public and private network configurations through the portal & API. This includes Layer 2 VLANs, IPv4 subnets, Internet Gateways, and more. Giving their customers control of their own network is not only convenient but also allows for speed, agility, and consistency in provisioning and managing applications.

Along with these new automation capabilities, the Hivelocity network is a self-healing, global, diverse network you can trust. Hivelocity has over 10 Core Locations, 15 Edge Locations, and 2 Tbps Transit Capacity, providing one of the most granular network configurations on the market. In addition, Hivelocity's network is a premium blend of independent tier-1 carriers and public peering fabrics, providing enterprise-grade performance and reliability.

"Companies want the price and performance of dedicated servers but with the full flexibility of the cloud" says Zach Kazanski, SVP of Product. "A key part of the cloud experience is fully automated and self-service networks. Now at Hivelocity, you can self-serve high performance dedicated servers and your own network infrastructure. Ultimately, this reduces compute costs and frees up valuable time to spend on what matters most: developing and deploying your applications."

Hivelocity data centers utilize over a dozen tier 1 transit providers. With proprietary software, your traffic is automatically routed over the lowest latency and least congested path. Unlike other hosting providers, Hivelocity transparently delivers your end users the fastest and most reliable network experience. When you need a strong network with automation capabilities, Hivelocity is the partner for you.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity is a privately held company that has been a fixture in the dedicated server hosting industry for over 20 years. With 40+ international locations operating in 29 global markets across 6 continents, Hivelocity's Bare Metal Cloud solutions can help you reach 80% of the world's internet population in under 25 milliseconds.

To learn more about Hivelocity, visit https://www.hivelocity.net .

