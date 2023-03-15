Culinary Institute Lenotre Selects Anthology's Blackboard Learn Ultra to Create Powerful, Flexible Learning Experiences

Institute deepens relationship with Anthology by adding a learning management system that is flexible enough to meet unique demands

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that the Culinary Institute Lenotre (CIL) , a distinguished private culinary school located in Houston, Texas, has selected Anthology's Blackboard Learn Ultra . CIL is moving to Blackboard Learn Ultra to deliver a premier teaching and learning experience that integrates with its student information system (SIS), Anthology Student. The move to Blackboard Learn Ultra will put innovative learning tools in the hands of CIL's students as it continues to consecutively earn the top spot among culinary arts rankings in the United States.

"Our rigorous programs demand a learning management system that is flexible enough to go from the kitchen to the classroom, to online and deliver a powerful, intuitive experience," said Dr. Art Cervantes, Chief Operating Officer at Culinary Institute Lenotre. "Our partnership with Anthology and the transition to Blackboard Learn Ultra will help CIL meet our mission of changing lives, one chef-student at a time."

Blackboard Learn allows educators to deliver simpler, more powerful life-changing teaching, and learning experiences. Flexible, insightful, and inclusive, Blackboard Learn Ultra fits the modern classroom. Features like leading self-expression tools, an adaptable test-taking experience designed to reduce student stress, superior progress tracking tools, and embedded insights are powering momentum including recent competitive learning management system (LMS) wins as Anthology delivered more features over the last year than the other leading LMS providers.

"We are proud to power the future of Culinary Institute Lenotre's intensive, hands-on and award-winning training programs to help their students achieve their career goals," said Jim Milton, Chairman and CEO of Anthology. "The classroom takes many forms. We look forward to helping CIL migrate from Canvas to realize the benefits of Blackboard Learn Ultra and how it empowers learning in any environment."

By deploying both Anthology's SIS and LMS solutions, the award-winning institution is infusing operational advancement in administrative processes and educational resources to enhance its staff, faculty, and student experience. As Anthology continues to advance its vision for Intelligent Experiences™ (iX), institutions like CIL will benefit from an ecosystem of Anthology solutions that empower meaningful, data-informed interactions between learners, their peers, their instructors, and other critical institutional staff.

"The Anthology merger delivers congruent applications working in concert to improve the college's operational efficiencies and student-focused outcomes...a win/win solution for all," said Dr. Cervantes.

The Culinary Institute Lenotre is deepening their relationship with Anthology, selecting Blackboard Learn after deploying the company's student information system, Anthology Student. Anthology combined with Blackboard in 2021 to form the largest education technology company with a global footprint.

Founded in 1998 by Alain LeNôtre, son of the acclaimed French pastry Chef Gaston LeNôtre , and his wife, Marie LeNôtre, the school specializes in hotel, hospitality, and restaurant management, a sommelier course, and advanced artistic skills in pastry décor. In 2017, the Culinary Institute Lenotre was named one of the Top 22 Best Culinary Schools in the U.S. by FSR Magazine and has been Ranked The Best College for Culinary Arts in America for 2019, 2020 and 2021 by Niche.com. For more information, visit CulinaryInstitute.edu .

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com

