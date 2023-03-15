Biotech labs TruDiagnostic and NADMED partner to launch novel NAD+ blood test in United States

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors in the U.S. can now access a novel NAD+ blood diagnostic for their patients. This is thanks to the launch of a new partnership with epigenetic laboratory TruDiagnostic and Finland-based NAD diagnostic company NADMED. NADMED's accuracy and methodology has recently made waves in the international NAD+ diagnostic market by being the only EU approved NAD+ testing kit.

New NAD+ test kit by TruDiagnostic and NADMED for U.S. healthcare providers. (PRNewswire)

As many healthcare providers already know, NAD+/NADH is a metabolite with a significant relationship to aging and many other diseases. Abnormal levels of these metabolites have been linked to Improper Immune Function, Metabolic Disease, Dementia & Neurodegeneration, Heart Disease, and more. NAD+/NADH is essential to sustaining optimal function, and levels in your body markedly decline with age.

TruDiagnostic decided to partner with NADMED for their test accuracy and reliability. The Q-NADMED Blood Kit is CE-marked for measuring NAD+ and NADH from a small blood sample for a range of clinical purposes. The Q-NADMED Blood Kit is the only method for the NAD measurement to have received a CE-marking. This high level of reliability is consistent with the internal standard of TruDiagnostic.

"We appreciate TruDiagnostic's agile, yet diligent approach to introducing a novel technology to their customers in the US market. We foresee a fruitful cooperation to continuously develop business and service models to meet the needs for NAD testing of the varied customer base," says Jari Närhi, NADMED CEO and Co-Founder.

Additional competitive advantages for NADMED rest in the extraction technique, which is simple and robust, and works with blood samples; and a quick and reliable detection method. Another advantage of NADMED testing kits is that it allows accurate, quantitative detection of metabolites in a sample due to know-how regarding preparation and preservation of NAD standards used in the kit.

About TruDiagnostic:

TruDiagnostic is a health data company and CLIA certified lab specializing in understanding and interpreting the fluid epigenome. Today, TruDiagnostic is currently involved in several clinical studies to examine the effectiveness of products that claim to offer anti-aging benefits, and research projects to create and validate other algorithms to track aging and disease.

