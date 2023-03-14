Hormel Foods - The Makers of HORMEL® Pepperoni, Americas No.1 pepperoni brand* - Launch New HORMEL® Sliced Chorizo for Adventurous Foodies

AUSTIN, Minn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods – a Fortune 500 global branded food company and the makers of HORMEL® pepperoni products, Americas No. 1 pepperoni brand* - have launched the new HORMEL® Sliced Chorizo. This new innovation has been specifically crafted to help consumers take their culinary game to the next level with flavors that are globally inspired and provide a slice of adventure to pizzas, paninis, tapas and more.

Hormel® Pepperoni, America's No. 1 Pepperoni Brand (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"As the No. 1 pepperoni brand* and pizza topping experts, we know that consumers are increasingly eager to explore new and diverse flavors," said Vernon Neitzell, HORMEL® Pepperoni brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our new HORMEL® Sliced Chorizo is bursting with flavor and can instantly elevate a Friday night flat bread meal, snacking occasion, or everyday panini. It's a simple and delicious way to add a spark of culinary excitement to any dish."

HORMEL® Sliced Chorizo is made with premium ingredients and authentic Spanish spices like garlic, peppers, and pimento. Each slice delivers a bold and savory flavor that adds depth to any dish. Its versatility makes it perfect for a wide range of meals, from breakfast to dinner. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something to elevate your meal, HORMEL® Sliced Chorizo is a delicious and convenient option. Plus, it's pre-sliced, so you can save time and get cooking right away!

New HORMEL® Sliced Chorizo is available in 5 oz. packages, ideal for up to five servings. It retails about $4.49 - $4.79 and is available at retailers nationwide. For more information on HORMEL® Sliced Chorizo, please visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/Pepperoni-Varieties .

*Based on IRI Last 52 weeks data

ABOUT HORMEL® PEPPERONI

As America's No. 1 pepperoni brand, HORMEL® Pepperoni is crafted using only the best, highest-quality meat and spices, and an old world dry-sausage-making tradition passed down generation to generation from 1891 to today. HORMEL® Pepperoni is the perfect addition to your family's pizza night. With an irresistibly delicious taste, everyone can enjoy — one bag can turn Friday night pizza into a pizza topping family event!

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

