Gladskin Introduces GladskinMD Line for Inflammatory Skin Conditions

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladskin , the only skincare company in the US that uses endolysin science in its products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new GladskinMD line. GladskinMD offers biome therapeutic skincare products for patients seeking medical care for inflammatory skin conditions, including atopic dermatitis, and is available exclusively through dispensing healthcare providers.

The GladskinMD line launches with two essential products: Eczemact™ Flare Care Concentrate and Eczemact™ Barrier Restore MD. Eczemact™ Flare Care Concentrate is designed to address irritation and soothe flared, eczema-prone skin. Its concentrated formulation contains just eight ingredients, including Micreobalance®, GladskinMD's targeted endolysin that restores bacterial balance to the skin microbiome. Eczemact™ Barrier Restore MD is an occlusive cream that works with Flare Care Concentrate to repair a compromised skin barrier. It provides intensive moisturization and its anhydrous formulation contains just seven ingredients.

"The skin microbiome is really the next frontier in medicine, and endolysin science is compelling as a novel approach to addressing dysbiosis in AD," said board certified dermatologist Dr. Peter Lio, MD, FAAD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. "I'm excited about GladskinMD's work in this space."

Healthcare providers can learn about the skin microbiome's role in inflammatory skin conditions via Gladskin's new educational game, "Battle of the Biome," which leverages the neuroscience of gaming to motivate learning and enhance patient outcomes.

"Understanding the skin microbiome is important, but it can be hard to carve out time for education," said Gladskin President Skyler Stein. "With Gladskin's 'Battle of the Biome' game, providers can spend a few minutes learning how endolysin technology works and how it can help their patients by playing right from their phones."

About Gladskin + Gladskin MD

Gladskin is on a mission to improve quality of life for millions of people living with inflammatory skin conditions worldwide using endolysin science. Our medical-strength GladskinMD products are designed to balance the skin microbiome and restore skin health. Gladskin is a subsidiary of the European biotechnology company Micreos Group, a Dutch / Swiss biotechnology group that has pioneered the development of phage and endolysin technology as a sustainable alternative to antibiotics. Learn more at GladskinMD.com .

