Ferrum Health Partners with Riverain Technologies to Provide Clear Visual Intelligence on Ferrum's Private AI Hub

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrum Health , the nation's most widely deployed private AI platform for imaging, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Riverain Technologies , a provider of advanced medical imaging AI solutions. This partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared goal of accelerating provider adoption and reducing the implementation costs of life-saving clinical AI tools.

Ferrum Health - Simplifying Healthcare AI (PRNewswire)

Riverain Technologies offers a suite of AI-powered medical imaging products, including ClearRead CT , and ClearRead Xray . These solutions use deep learning algorithms to analyze medical images and help radiologists quickly and accurately detect and diagnose life-threatening medical conditions.

Ferrum Health's Private AI Hub is a seamless platform that provides healthcare systems a secure, standardized, and cost-effective way to enable providers with clinical AI technology adoption. The integration of Riverain Technologies' Clear Visual Intelligence solutions into Ferrum Health's platform will provide healthcare providers with real-time access to the latest medical imaging technology, enabling them to provide better care for their patients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Riverain Technologies and their cutting-edge AI products," said Pelu Tran, CEO of Ferrum Health. "This partnership is a critical step in our mission to revolutionize the healthcare sector and empower healthcare providers with the latest medical imaging technology."

"The partnership with Ferrum Health allows Riverain to extend access to ClearRead solutions and reduce the delayed detection of lung cancer and other cardiothoracic disease," said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies.

About Ferrum Health

Ferrum Health developed an enterprise AI deployment platform to improve patient outcomes by democratizing health systems' access to the most innovative and impactful clinical AI technologies worldwide. The solution provides end-to-end AI Hubs able to run applications across all service lines. For more information, visit www.ferrumhealth.com and follow Ferrum on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Riverain Technologies

Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by changing 1 in 3 delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses to none in 3. Using unique suppression technology, the company's ClearRead imaging interpretation solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) create an unobstructed view within the existing workflow so radiologists can focus on what matters, precisely characterize, and report findings. Imaging interpretation with CVI moves radiologists beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to allow focus on the actionable data to correctly and quickly detect cardiothoracic diseases with newfound Certainty of Search™ (CoS). For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/

Media Contact

Austin Deer

Strategic Partnerships

Ferrum Health

217.418.7229

austindeer@ferrumhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrum Health Inc.