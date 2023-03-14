Edifier Launches the Amazing Acoustics, Lumia, and Electric All-in-one System - QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker

High-quality acoustics expertly combined with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and support for LDAC. Lighten up users' mood with the stunning 'Lumia Art' effects: - pulsating, dynamic, vivid lights combined with powerful audio to give a creative, musical experience.

RICHMOND, BC, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the forward-thinking audio-technology brand, have announced the release of the QD35 – a tabletop, Bluetooth speaker expertly designed combining high spec audio features with 'Lumia Art' effects for the best acoustic/visual effect. The term Lumia was coined by a twentieth-century artist, Thomas Wilfred, when artists began to promote colors and light together in their works as a form of art that uses light. 'Lumia Art' was originally associated with music then latterly paintings. The QD35 is a perfect example of how Edifier have created an aesthetically pleasing speaker incorporating a brilliant, kaleidoscopic display of colored lights. Various preset light effects are available but users can also customize their own light effects using the Edifier Connect app.

Edifier QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker with GaN Charger, Acoustics, Lumia, and Electric All-in-one System (PRNewswire)

The QD35 is an all-in-one music system. It is certified to both "Hi-Res Audio" and "Hi-Res Audio Wireless" standards. The USB-A port and the AUX jack on the rear panel support high-resolution audio signals. With the enhancement of LDAC technology, users can also stream high-quality music with a 96kHz sampling rate to this speaker via Bluetooth.

The full-digit DSP chipset divides the signals precisely into treble and mid-bass. In two independent ways, the TI Closed Loop digital amplifier distributes enhanced audio signals of different frequency bands to target drivers for accurate reproduction. With a total power output of up to 40RMS, the audio blasting from the QD35 can easily fill your lounge, studio or other home living space.

The casing for the QD35 has been designed to perfectly intensify and balance the acoustics. The 3-inch mid-bass drivers, with the aluminium alloy diaphragm (benefitting from the 'long stroke' design) reproduces bass frequency down to 60Hz and provides a mid-sound which is intense and rich. The 1-inch silk diaphragm dome tweeters are finely tuned for the exact reproduction of highs, from which the trebles sound crisp and bright. With the enhancement of MazeTube Bass Reflex Channels and TurbMuff Air Noise Suppression Technology, port noises and resonance are reduced to their lowest level.

Powered by TurboGaN's high-efficiency charging technology, it can charge 1000+ compatible devices. With the addition of full-time fast charging technology, full time temperature control technology and smart power assignment technology, charging is quick and safe.

The Edifier Connect app allows users to synchronize the clock automatically or manually, customize their own EQs and share their EQs with friends.

Price & Availability:

Currently, the QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker is available in black and white for $199.99 on Amazon.com and authorized dealer - Edifier-online.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

(PRNewsfoto/Edifier) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edifier