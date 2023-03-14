Crum & Forster Accident & Health Promotes Susan Silfen and Gary Nidds to Executive Vice President

Announcements Reflect Substantial Growth of the Accident & Health Division Driven by These Accomplished Leaders

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) announces the promotions of Susan Silfen and Gary Nidds to newly created Executive Vice President positions. These promotions acknowledge the extensive operational growth in the A&H Division, bolstered by the success of the respective business units under Ms. Silfen's and Mr. Nidds's leadership.

Ms. Silfen has been with the A&H Division since its inception in 2000, and has played an instrumental role in the division's overall growth and success. In her new role as Executive Vice President of C&F's Specialty Business Unit (SBU), Ms. Silfen will continue to be responsible for all A&H specialty products, including Leisure and Student Travel, Inbound/Outbound Travel Medical, Group Accident and Special Risk, the Occupational Accident and Alternative Risk program business, plus overseeing C&F's Segregated Portfolio Company – a wholly owned and AM Best rated A legal entity, within C&F.

"Susan has contributed significantly to the success of our division since joining Crum & Forster," said Gary McGeddy, President of Crum & Forster Accident & Health. "Her achievements at C&F cannot be overstated. From the significant growth of the occupational accident business to our expansion of captive solutions for partners and insureds, to the restructuring of Travel Insured International and re-imagining C&F Travel, Susan has led teams through unprecedented and challenging times, while continuing to diversify and profitably grow the Specialty Business Unit which exceeded $670 million in gross written premium in 2022."

In his new role, Mr. Nidds will continue to lead C&F's Medical and Life Business Units and their suites of products, including Employer Stop Loss, Medicare Supplement, HMO Reinsurance and Provider Excess Ancillary & Employee Benefits, and newly launched Life Insurance products.

Since joining C&F in 2018, Mr. Nidds has helped grow the Medical Business Unit across all lines of business while championing the establishment of the Life Business Unit.

"Gary has demonstrated exceptional leadership, capitalizing on market opportunities and guiding the profitable growth of C&F's Medical Business Unit which exceeded $685 million in gross written premium in 2022," said Mr. McGeddy. "And in the last two years, Gary has played a key role in the acquisition of Monitor Life – sparking the creation of our Life Business Unit, plus the acquisition of Partners MGU which will drive the continued growth of our stop loss business – a flagship product for the A&H Division."

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best (2022), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through innovative captive solutions as well as through various partnerships with our affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

