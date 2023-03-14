BEIJING, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc. ("Bairong" or the "Company"; HKEX:6608), a leading artificial intelligence ("AI") and cloud-based software-as-a-service("SaaS") technology firm in China serving the financial services industry, announced that it will report its fiscal year 2022 financial results on March 22, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call to discuss the financial results at 10:00 A.M. Beijing time on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Third Floor of JW Marriott Hotel, Hong Kong. The presentation and question&answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English.

The call also includes online accesses as below:

Access 1: Webcast

Join Webcast meeting.

English Meeting link: https://www.roadshowchina.cn/Meet/detail.html?mid=17326

Chinese Meeting link: https://www.roadshowchina.cn/Meet/detail.html?mid=17323

Access 2: Phone Dial-in

Join Teleconference. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +86-23-62737100

Mainland China: 023-63623333/4008-063-263

HK China: +852-30183602/+852-30186949

English Dial-in Password: 367984233

Chinese Dial-in Password: 931084137

To register for the call, participants could scan the QR code in the poster.

Bairong Inc. Will Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 22, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Additionally, the archived webcast will be available approximately eight hours after the conclusion of the conference call at company's investor relations website: https://ir.brgroup.com/earnings

About Bairong Inc.

Bairong Inc. is a leader in the facilitation of the Chinese financial service industry's smart digital transformation. We developed a proprietary AI and cloud-based SaaS platform, which leverages AI, big data, cloud computing, and machine learning technologies to provide financial service providers with highly adaptable, secured and reliable products and solutions. Built upon our long-term industry understanding and user insights, we provide a comprehensive product and solution matrix covering the entire business process spanning smart user acquisition, smart analysis, smart decision-making, smart operations, and smart wealth management, etc. Recently, we ranked as the highest-scored financial SaaS enterprise among the "Top 100 Enterprises Driving Digital Transformation in 2022" by the Internet Weekly of Chinese Academy of Sciences, joining other industry leaders in facilitating the digital transformation of the economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.brgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and the negative of these words and other similar expressions or statements. Bairong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the HKEx, in its annual and interim reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Bairong's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: Bairong's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Bairong's limited operating history; risks associated with the financial service industry, Bairong's ability to develop and deliver services of high quality and appeal to clients; Bairong's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Bairong's ability to compete successfully; Bairong's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in client demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Bairong's filings with the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Bairong does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Bairong Inc.

Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA, CMA

Email: ir@brgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bairong Inc.

Ms. Shuo Nie

Email: brmarketing@brgroup.com

