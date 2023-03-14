Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Coming in Hot with New Limited-Time Offers

The Beloved High Quality Pizza Brand Launches Hot Honey Pizza & Wings for a Limited Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), which also owns leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi, introduces two new limited-time offers just in time for spring. From now until April 24, Mike's Hot Honey & Thick Cut Pepperoni Pizza and Mike's Hot Honey Wings will be available at all locations.

"Anthony's is all about creating delicious flavors with the highest quality ingredients," says Ophir Sternberg, Chief Executive Officer at BurgerFi. "Mike's Hot Honey is the perfect addition to our menu, giving our signature Coal Fired Pizza and Wings a spice and kick that can't be beat."

The new limited-time offer features a Thick Cut Pepperoni pizza made with fresh mozzarella and the brand's signature tomato sauce, topped with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. Anthony's famous Jumbo Coal Fired Wings also get some love and are tossed in Mike's Hot Honey for the best blend of sweet and spicy. These limited-time menu items can be ordered in restaurant or online at www.acfp.com and are available for pick-up or delivery.

"Hot Honey is a very popular flavor profile, especially when paired with pizza," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. "With these new limited-time offers, we wanted to surprise and delight our guests this spring season."

Starting March 28, Anthony's will also introduce a new and improved wine menu to all its locations. Guests will have the option to choose from 11 new wines and Proseccos by the glass and bottle including Italian blends, whites, and its signature house wines, the Porta Palo by Cantine Settesoli and Super Tuscan, Molto Bene.

Founded in 2002, Anthony's is a leading operator of casual dining pizza restaurants known for serving high-quality ingredients including hand-picked Italian tomatoes, Pecorino Romano grated in house, fresh vegetables, herbs and homemade dough. Anthony's menu is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with delicious offerings including "Well-Done" Pizza, Coal Fired Chicken Wings, Homemade Meatballs, and a variety of Handcrafted Sandwiches and Salads.

For more information about Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings or to find the nearest restaurant locations, visit www.acfp.com.

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com.

