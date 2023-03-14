Aktion Associates, Inc., Promotes Christina Birmingham to Vice President

Christina will lead Aktion's Multi-Industry Division

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, has promoted Christina Birmingham to the position of Vice President, Multi-Industry (MI) Division. Aktion's MI Division has established itself as one of the largest Acumatica Value-Added Resellers (VAR) within the Acumatica ecosystem, providing sales and consulting services for both new and existing clients within the Construction, Distribution, and Manufacturing industries.

Christina Birmingham, Vice President, MI Division (PRNewswire)

Aktion Associates Promotes Christina Birmingham to Vice President, Multi-Industry Division

"I have complete confidence in Christina to lead the MI Division and its rapidly growing team and customer base," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "This division is well positioned for accelerated growth and has already established itself as the leading Acumatica VAR in North America," Irwin added.

Christina will oversee a workforce of more than 50 personnel in the MI Division, including corporate support staff, sales representatives, application consultants, and network and software engineers. As part of her new role, she is responsible for developing and maintaining strategic partnerships with our customers and suppliers. Christina will have overall P&L responsibility for the division.

Concurrently, Aktion has made the following leadership changes. All application consultants will report to MI Division Practice Manager Jennifer Kinzel and Managing Consultant Colette Bashir will provide leadership to divisional technical resources. Additionally, VAR veteran and Aktion Director of Services Gary Kirstein will assist with current and future customer acquisition integration activities.

Christina served as Sales Leader for the MI Division before being promoted to Vice President. Prior to joining Aktion in 2022, Christina was the Major Partner Channel Manager at Acumatica for nearly four years, and Enterprise Sales and Client Development Manager at Viewpoint for 14 years. Preceding a career transition into technology, Christina founded and owned MEC Construction in Texas. Christina attended Liberty University where she studied Business Administration with a focus on Business Leadership.

About Aktion

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market-leading application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. The principal solutions Aktion delivers to these industries include Acumatica, Deltek, Infor and Sage. As a result of our success in reselling and supporting these solutions, Aktion has achieved premier partner status with each provider. We combine our expertise in these applications with proven business process transformation skills to deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the ERP industry for small and medium-sized businesses. Our investment in a company-owned cloud and managed services platform is what further allows us to deliver the total solution with award-winning speed and cost-effectiveness. With a customer base of 6500 strong and a workforce of 230 employees, we have the scope and scale to manage an ERP cloud migration. Visit www.aktion.com.

Aktion Associates (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.