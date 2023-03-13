Wyndham Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

World's largest hotel franchisor is sole major hotel company to be honored in 2023

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels in 95+ countries, today announced it has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2023 by Ethisphere, which honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices. Wyndham stands alone as the only major hotel company to be honored for 2023, marking the third time Wyndham has been recognized for this distinguished accolade.

"Our goal at Wyndham is to make hotel travel possible for all, and it's important that the global community we foster for our team members, franchisees, guests and partners has its foundation in ethics and values," said Paul Cash, general counsel and chief compliance officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our values of Integrity, Accountability, Inclusivity, Caring and Fun drive all business decisions we make and allow us to make an impact on the communities where we exist."

Wyndham operates under the philosophy that you can do well by doing good, which is why incorporating strong, ethical practices into everyday business activities are top priority. From robust anti-corruption and compliance training programs to an integrity hotline for anonymous reporting and an overarching code of conduct to guide team members on our values and principles, Wyndham provides team members a variety of resources to encourage the highest level of ethical behavior. The Company also supports industry organizations such as the American Hotel & Lodging Association and provides mandatory training programs to educate team members and franchisees on human trafficking prevention. Most recently, Wyndham pledged $500,000 to the No Room for Trafficking Survivor Fund to help support survivors' immediate and long-term stability.

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Ethisphere's 2023 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. For more on Wyndham's growing resume of workplace awards, and to learn more about its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.corporate.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers nearly 100 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

