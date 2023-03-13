VTEX Celebrates International Women's Month with Top Women in Commerce Recognition

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, announces the second edition of its Top 20 Women in Commerce. It acknowledges and celebrates women who are making a significant impact in the disruptive digital commerce industry. The initiative aims to put these remarkable women and their achievements in the spotlight, value their protagonism, and through that, inspire and empower more women to follow their lead.

"Our Top 20 Women in Commerce list is a testament to their incredible work and accomplishments. We hope that by highlighting their achievements, we can encourage and inspire more women to pursue a successful career in digital commerce, also helping to make our industry more inclusive and diverse," said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at VTEX. "We believe that diversity is essential for driving innovation and creating solutions that truly meet the needs of our customers globally," Naranjo added.

The representation of women in tech remains a significant issue, according to a report by The World Bank, women make up less than a third (28%) of the world's workforce in technology-related fields. The Top 20 Women in Commerce list aims to bring attention to this issue and showcase the incredible work being done by women in this field since, according to a poll conducted by Accenture in 2020, only 21% of women believe they can thrive in the area. This initiative is a way to demonstrate that success in this industry is possible and encourage more women to pursue careers in digital commerce.

The list was compiled by gathering nominees from all over the globe and assembling a diverse jury to curate the final selection. The jury consisted of women from VTEX with varying backgrounds, including tech executives, business leaders and corporate professionals. They are: Fernanda Wieden, Chief Technology officer (CTO); Daniela Jurado, US Sales & Marketing executive SVP; Paula Fonseca, Director of People; Carol Silvestre, Head of Communications; and Natalia Zuca, Core Lead Generation director and member of the VTEX Diversity Committee.

The Top 20 Women in Commerce list goes from entrepreneurs and business leaders to Marketing and technology experts and other professionals who are making a difference in the digital commerce industry worldwide. This initiative is just one of the many ways VTEX works to create a more inclusive and diverse environment. To know more about it, visit bit.ly/diversityatVTEX .

Below you find the complete VTEX's 2023 Global Top 20 Women in Commerce:

Brazil

Julia Rueff , Marketplace senior director @ Mercado Livre

Júlia Ferreira, head of Digital @ Grupo Soma

Ana Fontes , founder and president @ RME - Rede Mulher Empreendedora

Rachel Maia , founder and CEO @ RMConsulting

United States of America

Carole Diarra , global vice-president of Marketing @ UGG

Priya Janardhanan , Technology leader @ Worldwide Golf Shop

Adriena Wright , Marketing manager @ Target

Kaela Kucera , Ecommerce manager @ Pierce Manufacturing

Spain

Ana Laura Fleba , Digital Marketing & Commerce Hub director @ Unilever

Elisa Rabate , Digital & Ecommerce director @ Grup Ametller Origen

France

Elodie Perthuisot , chief Ecommerce, Digital Transformation and Data Officer @ Carrefour

UK

Josie Klafkowska , Global Marketing director @ Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology

Romania

Claudia Tudor , deputy CEO @ F64 Studio

México

Pilar Rojas , CIO @ Chedraui

Gloria Canales , Digital Strategy director @ Coppel

Panamá

Oksana Tsvigun , Ecommerce director LATAM @ Pandora

Argentina

Agostina Galli , Digital manager @ Swatch and Style Store

Peru

Paula Runciman , chief Digital leader @ Farmacias Peruanas

Patricia Wissar , vice-president of Technology @ Intercorp Retail

Colômbia

Maria Fernanda Quiñones , CEO @ Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE)

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the global enterprise digital commerce platform where brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers' business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com .

