LG ELECTRONICS KICKS OFF MARCH MADNESS WITH BRACKET-BUSTING DEALS ON TVS AND APPLIANCES

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save big with official NCAA® corporate partner, LG Electronics USA (LG) ahead of this year's NCAA March Madness® tournament on top TV, kitchen and laundry appliances. Shoppers have the chance to turn their homes into the ultimate gameday watch-party zone with some of the best deals of the year on LG's latest innovations.

Elevate the Viewing Experience with an LG OLED TV

Become immersed in the game with LG's critically-acclaimed OLED TVs and experience the home court advantage with up to 20% off eligible LG TVs, including LG OLED models from March 13 through April 2 at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers nationwide. Hailed as the world's number one OLED TV brand1, LG's lineup of TVs come in a diverse range of sizes to accommodate users' needs and spaces. The TVs feature powerful image processing technologies, vibrant colors, perfect black and a sense of immersion that allows viewers to have the best possible experience while watching the game.

Cook for a Crowd with LG Kitchen Appliances

Easily cook gameday favorites with LG's InstaView Double-Oven Slide-In Range (LTEL7337F) and enjoy features like LG ProBake® Convection, Air Fry and Air Sous Vide for $2,499 (a savings of $500 off of MSRP). For the ultimate in time-saving cleaning, try the new Smart Top Control Dishwasher (LDPH7972S) with one hour wash & dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam®, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ is now only $949 ($350 off MSRP).

Store more gameday treats and save $600 off of MSRP on the new LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator – the largest counter depth refrigerator on the market2 with 27 cu. ft. of interior capacity (LRFLC2706S). LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for entertaining in style, with spherical ice that elevates any drink. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like LG's largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market (LRMVS3006S) – now available for $1,300 off of MSRP.

Save on America's Top-Rated Washers and Dryers

Make laundry day effortless and save $300 off of MSRP (WT7400CV; WT7405CV). Named the most reliable brand for top load high efficiency washers 5 years in a row,3 score one of LG's durable and high performing top-load washers featuring high-power and efficient technologies such as a 4-Way™ Agitator and TurboDrum™ and TurboWash3D™, which gets loads done in as little as 29 minutes.4

Bring home the new LG Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Pair (WM6700HBA; DLEX6700B; DLGX6701B), designed to help consumers make the most out of laundry day with the steam refresh feature, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi enabled access for laundry on the go, with a savings of $350 on each unit, delivering combined savings of $700 off of MSRP on the pair.

Make Gameday Cleanup a Breeze with LG

Let LG take care of the post-gameday mess with the LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum with Power Mop for as low as $549 (a savings of $250 off the $799 MSRP). Enjoy cleaning with superior suction and longer usage with two quick-release rechargeable batteries that offer an uninterrupted performance, while the Kompressor™ technology compresses dirt and debris to more than double the bin capacity.5 Keep your home fresh and cool during the games with the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan, which combines a sleek design and powerful air filtration, available for $100 off MSRP.

The above promotions may or may not be able to be combined. For more details and to shop all of LG's March Madness savings, visit https://www.lg.com/us/promotions.

1Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

2Based on 2022 Marketplace Survey May 2022.

3Rated by leading consumer testing organization

4In select models. Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash® option, 8 lb. load (January 2022).

5Vs. previous models

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

jl.lavina@lge.com

+1 917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

devyn.doyle@lg-one.com

+1 770 653 7239

