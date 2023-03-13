Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Distribution Agreement with All Points Network covering Michigan

HOUSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition has announced a drink distribution agreement with the All Points Network to cover the state of Michigan.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors in sustainably packaged Tetra Pak cartons. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

With 4 warehouses, West Side Beer will begin to distribute Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes throughout 13 counties in the state of Michigan.

"We strive to provide our retailer partners with the beverages that consumers are asking for. In recent years, we have seen tremendous success with our partnerships across several different non –alc segments, and are very excited to partner with Lean Body to offer our retailers and consumers a great tasting protein drink." -Kyle Klopcic, VP of Strategy.

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition. Lean Body® bottles are made of approximately 98% HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). HDPE plastic is the most environmentally stable of all plastics. Products made from Type 2 HDPE recycled plastic are considered eco-friendly because they are made mainly from post-consumer products and are recyclable at the end of their useful life.

Lean Body® – helping you shape up and helping our environment to stay in shape too.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com .

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/ ).

About AllPoints:

"AllPoints - a network of 21 distributors forming a single network that spans the state of Michigan. As the largest beer distribution network in Michigan, we offer more coverage and possess more leverage than any other network in the mitten."

For more information visit; AllPoints Beverage Distribution Network

About West Side Beer:

"West Side Beer Distributing is one of the largest beverage distributors in Michigan, with operations in each of the four largest metropolitan areas. We provide industry leading beverages from over 45 suppliers to over 4,000 customers across 15 counties. The story of West Side Beer Distributing began in 1965 in Dearborn, Michigan when Don Klopcic Sr. started a three-truck wholesale beer operation named Don Lee Distributor, Inc. and succeeded by continuously evolving in order to meet changing customer needs.

In 1981, the company began a new era when the Klopcic family purchased West Side Beer Distributing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Throughout the early 2000s, under the leadership of Don Klopcic Jr. and Keith Klopcic, West Side Beer acquired adjacent territories and expanded its operations to Metro Detroit, Kalamazoo, and Lansing.

Today, West Side Beer Distributing remains family-owned and is operated under the leadership of Kyle Klopcic, Ryan Klopcic, and A.J. Mathews."

For more information visit https://www.westsidebeer.com/

