BIC Partners With Eric Andre and Annie Murphy To Launch New BIC EasyRinse Razor

"All Shave. No Clog." Campaign Marks BIC's Largest Marketing Investment In Shaver Category In 10 Years

SHELTON, Conn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC is teaming up with the famously unfiltered comedian Eric Andre and Emmy Award winning actress Annie Murphy to introduce its newest shaving innovation, the BIC EasyRinse razor. The duo stars in a humorous new 360-marketing campaign launching today called "All Shave. No Clog." that spotlights the razor's first-of-its-kind reverse blade design and patented anti-clog technology.

"We know 92%1 of people who shave experience clogged razors, so we are thrilled to announce that BIC has solved razor clog once and for all with BIC EasyRinse," said Katty Pien, VP of Marketing for BIC North America. "We are equally excited to have Eric and Annie as our ambassadors as we introduce our most significant razor innovation in nearly 50 years. They are the perfect pair to add a little levity and a lot of humor to our 'All Shave. No Clog.' campaign, and its mission to encourage people everywhere to live a life less clogged, starting with their shave."

The campaign is anchored by a thirty-second spot that features Eric and Annie shaving in side-by-side shower stalls as they tout the anti-clog benefits of BIC EasyRinse with playful back and forth banter. The ad will reach consumers via a robust multi-channel distribution strategy that includes a variety of streaming TV and digital media platforms.

"Eric and I had a ton of fun pretending to be nude in the shower to spread the word about BIC EasyRinse!" said Annie Murphy. "With spring cleaning right around the corner, I'm ready to go bonkers and unclog my life. I could start with my kitchen, my bedroom, my bathroom, my living room, or my dining room, but starting small is better, so I'll start (and let's be honest probably end) with my razor."

Beginning March 20, the first day of spring, BIC invites consumers to take part in 'The Great Spring Unclog' by texting what's clogging up their life to 802-242-8398 (802-BIC-TEXT) for a chance to win a BIC EasyRinse shaving kit and $10,0002. Eric and Annie will also serve as hosts at a live event in NYC on March 20 to help consumers kickstart living a life less clogged and experience BIC EasyRinse firsthand.

"I've been unclogging and sharing my truth since day one," noted Eric Andre, "so obviously I was down to use a razor that does the same. I mean, who wouldn't want to join the unclogging revolution with Annie and me?! It's about time everybody started living the smooth life."

In addition to streaming TV and online video, the "All Shave. No Clog." campaign will come to life through social media, influencer marketing, PR activations, e-commerce sites, and retail displays and signage. Combined, the "All Shave. No Clog." campaign represents BIC's largest marketing investment in the shaver category in the last 10 years, and marks just the beginning of the partnership with Eric and Annie, which will continue through 2024.

BIC EasyRinse for women and men is available now online and at retail stores nationwide. For more information, please visit BIC's website.

1US Omnibus survey, February 2021; 500 total men and women

2NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The BIC EasyRinse Sweepstakes begins 12:00:00 am ET on 3/20/2023 and ends 11:59:59 pm ET on 4/19/2023. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Sponsored by BIC USA Inc. Subject to full Official Rules, available at https://www.community.com/BICEasyrinsesweepsofficialrules. Message and data rates may apply. Text "STOP" to 802-242-8398 to stop. Text "HELP" to 802-242-8398 for help. Reply "STOP" to opt out.

About BIC EasyRinse

After nearly five years of scientific development, BIC has solved the clog once and for all with the new EasyRinse razor, featuring a first-of-its-kind reverse blade design and patented anti-clog technology. The most researched and tested razor from BIC since the brand introduced the world's first one-piece razor in 1975, BIC EasyRinse is the first razor to offer anti-clog technology as the primary benefit, and features 21 total patents and patents pending across technology and design. BIC EasyRinse for women and men is available now at retailers nationwide.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. For more, visit BIC.com.

