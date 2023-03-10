Just in Time for Spring Vacations, RetailMeNot is Hiring a Chief Spring Breaker: Get Paid to Travel the World

● One lucky person will get paid to book a trip of their dreams using RetailMeNot's top retailers

● Launching in honor of RetailMeNot's travel shopping event, Spring Savecation, where consumers can get up to 60% off on Spring Break and summer travel deals

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis subsidiary, kicks off its Spring Savecation . Now through 11:59pm PT on March 14th, shoppers can find steep savings of up to 60% off on every purchase needed for upcoming travel from deals on hotels, flights and transportation to luggage, fashion, accessories, and more.

Several deals are available starting now, while offers last, including:

Amazon - Up to 50% off Travel Essentials and get 20% Cash Back on Amazon tablets

CVS - 5% Cash Back

Expedia - $50 off orders over $1,000 with code

Groupon - Up to an Extra 25% Off Select Categories + $30 Massage & Self-Care

Hotels.com - 8% Cash Back

Macy's - 12% Cash Back

Old Navy - 30% Off Sitewide

Orbitz - 8% Cash Back on All Hotel Purchases

Saks Off 5th - 25% off of orders over $150 with code

Sam's Club - Become a Club member for 50% off + $20 Cash Back

Sephora - 5% Cash Back + free gift with purchase over $25

Shutterfly - Take 28% off your purchase with RMN exclusive code

Travelocity - 10% Cash Back

TripAdvisor - Up to 30% Off Hotel Bookings + flexible bookings and free cancellations

Viator - RMN Exclusive! Get an extra 10% off & 12% off when you spend over $150 with Viator

VRBO - 4% Cash Back

In the spirit of exploration and finding deals, RetailMeNot is looking for an avid traveler and saving aficionado to come on board as their Chief Spring Breaker. For those who love to travel, check out new destinations, and save some money along the way, this position is the perfect opportunity. For the lucky winner that secures the Chief Spring Breaker title, they'll receive nearly $5,000 in travel funds to take the trip of their dreams, tagging @RetailMeNot on social to share their travel adventures. To apply, candidates can visit the The Real Deal blog for more details and https://zdcs.link/ChiefSpringBreaker to fill out a short entry form sharing why they have the travel bug and what trip they are looking forward to booking using RetailMeNot's prize winnings. Submissions will be accepted from March 10 – March 24, 2023,* after which a winner will be announced.

"We are in the business of helping consumers save money on all the things they love, and this spring that includes all of their travel purchase needs for the perfect getaway," says Kristin McGrath, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. "We're also excited to bring on our first ever Chief Spring Breaker and give them the opportunity to take the trip of their dreams."

A recent RetailMeNot survey found 96% of Americans are planning to travel between March and May and plan to spend $3,250. Knowing this, the savings destination created a shopping event to offer consumers all the best travel deals in one place. During the Spring Savecation event, shoppers will find strong offers and cash back rewards for their spring and summer getaways, scoring up to 60% off from top brands like Expedia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, VRBO and many more.

Visit RetailMeNot.com to view the complete list of Spring Savecation offers, and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

*Chief Spring Breaker Application: More entry details on our blog here .

Must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license in the U.S.

Provide a short entry on why you have the travel bug and what trip you're looking forward to booking with the nearly $5,000 budget for your dream vacation.

Book travel with nearly $5,000 in travel funds for an upcoming trip! You will be given nearly $5,000 in gift cards to book with your favorite travel brands from flights, transportation, hotels and more.

On the trip, (be it soon or later down the road), tag @RetailMeNot on social media to share your travel adventures.

Survey Methodology: Ziff Davis Shopping, Q4 2022 Travel Survey, General Population. N= 1,129. U.S. adults 18+ planning to travel in the spring and summer of 2023. Data collected between Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, 2022.

About RetailMeNot:

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit www.retailmenot.com or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

retailmenot@alisonbrodmc.com

