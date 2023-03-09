Simply collaborates with Amazon to bring music learning to every home

Amazon shoppers can now get six weeks of free premium access to Simply's (formerly JoyTunes) music learning apps with the purchase of select musical instruments from the US Amazon store - giving music lovers the opportunity to embark on their learning journey with guidance and support from award-winning apps.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply , the world's leading music-learning subscription service, is collaborating with Amazon to offer music lovers the ultimate opportunity to learn a new instrument or take their singing abilities to the next level.

Starting March 9, 2023, Amazon US customers who purchase select musical instruments will receive six weeks of free premium access to one of the Simply apps: Simply Piano , Simply Guitar , or Simply Sing .

Simply's award-winning apps are loved by millions around the world who are fulfilling their dream of playing a musical instrument, bringing learning and creativity into their homes. Whether it's jamming with a guitar, playing the piano, or singing, Simply's unique teaching method and patented AI-based note-recognition engine which listens to every note being played giving immediate feedback, makes it possible for anyone to take that first step and simply learn, no matter their age or prior experience.

Each app is built to support learners through every step of their journey, from the very first note to fully playing or singing the songs they love. Simply makes learning easy and fun with bite-sized lessons created by world-class musicians, libraries stocked with thousands of songs spanning decades and genres, and interactive feedback.

This unique collaboration between Amazon and Simply makes it easier than ever to learn and enjoy music. Amazon, as one of the top recommended destinations for customers to buy musical instruments, and Simply, one of the most popular platforms for beginner learners, creates a perfect collaboration that allows anyone to begin their musical journey with ease.

Yuval Kaminka, Co-founder and CEO of Simply, said: "Our collaboration with Amazon gives us the opportunity to meet more learners at the beginning of their musical journey, at the special moment when they just got their new musical instrument and are motivated and excited to learn. Our mission is to support and guide them, to help them achieve their musical dreams and to provide them with meaningful and joyful experiences along the way. Millions of people worldwide already use our apps to make learning something new, easy and fun, and we're thrilled to offer this experience to Amazon customers."

