Michael Jordans' "First Dance" Team USA Worn Sneakers and LeBron James' Epic Miami Heat Worn NBA Finals jersey ready to set record numbers at auction

MESA, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Auctions, a leading provider of rare and unique sports memorabilia, is thrilled to announce their upcoming 2023 Sports Legacy auction. The online auction will feature an incredible selection of game used memorabilia from some of the greatest athletes in professional sports history.

According to Infinite Auctions CEO, Marshall Perkins, "Our 2023 Sports Legacy auction is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans and collectors to own a piece of sports history. The game-worn memorabilia featured in this auction is unparalleled, and we are honored to be able to offer these incredible items to our clients."

The collection will include game-worn jerseys, helmets, sneakers, and more from iconic athletes such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, and many others. The 2023 Sports Legacy auction promises to be an unforgettable event, and Infinite Auctions invites all sports enthusiasts to register and participate in this exciting opportunity.

"We are proud to continue our mission of providing sports fans with the most unique and valuable sports memorabilia available. Our team has worked tirelessly to curate this incredible collection, and we look forward to seeing the excitement and enthusiasm from bidders around the world," added Marshall Perkins.

Bidding will begin on March 26th at noon and end on April 9th at 9pm EST. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of sports history. Visit www.infiniteauctions.com to register and bid on your favorite items today!EST at Infinite Auctions.

Featured Item Showcase Websites:

www.jordansfirstdance.com

www.lebronnbafinalsjersey.com

About Infinite Auctions LLC.

Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format. Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning and private sale of game-worn sports memorabilia.

