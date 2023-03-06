Meta to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) today announced that Susan Li, chief financial officer, and Javier Olivan, chief operating officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 9, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Meta) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast and replay will be available on Meta's Investor Relations website at: http://investor.fb.com .

Disclosure Information

Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) and Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts

Investors:

Deborah Crawford

investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:

Ryan Moore

press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meta