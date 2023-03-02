Vitalite Plant-Based Cheese Now Available in 5,000+ Stores

Brand's momentum continues with significant year one distribution in hundreds of new stores

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saputo USA brand of plant-based cheese, Vitalite, is expanding its distribution to more than 5,000 retailers in the U.S., including Albertsons, ACME, Safeway and Harris Teeter locations. The vegan-certified, dairy-free cheese will be available to more consumers looking for tasty plant-based options across the country.

Launched in 2022, Vitalite gained momentum in retail distribution, meeting consumer demand for a delicious, melty plant-based cheese, while also satisfying a growing consumer interest in plant-based and vegan lifestyles and a strong appetite for new plant-based products. In a recent consumer survey by Wakefield Research for Vitalite, 68% of Americans report having tried a plant-based alternative, while nearly a third (31%) of Americans use a plant-based substitute for meat, cheese or dairy products in an average of eight meals a week.

"As a dairy company, we knew our cheese expertise could deliver a plant-based alternative that lives up to cheese expectations," said David Cherrie, Saputo USA Vice President, Marketing and Innovation. "With ongoing retail distribution expansion, we look forward to continuing to bring Vitalite to consumers across the country."

Vitalite is available in six dairy-free varieties, including mozzarella-style slices and shreds, cheddar-style slices and shreds, plus grated Parmesan-style crumbles and a creamy original spread. Consumers can find Vitalite in the dairy section of retailers across the country in stores such as Shaw's, Safeway, Giant Eagle, Key Foods, ShopRite, Hannaford and Harris Teeter, in addition to many other retailers.

To learn more or find a local retailer, visit Vitalite.com and follow @VitaliteUSA on Instagram and Facebook for tasty plant-based recipe inspiration.

About Vitalite

Vitalite is a vegan-certified, plant-based cheese from Saputo Dairy USA. Perfect for people looking to incorporate more plant-based food into their lifestyles, Vitalite products offer the delicious taste, creamy texture, meltability and visual appeal consumers have been looking for in a plant-based alternative. Vitalite is available in six dairy-free varieties, including mozzarella-style slices and shreds, cheddar-style slices and shreds, plus grated Parmesan-style crumbles and a creamy original spread. Visit Vitalite.com for more information.

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

© 2023 Saputo Cheese USA Inc. All rights reserved. Vitalite is the trademark of Dairy Crest Limited (trading as Saputo Dairy UK).



