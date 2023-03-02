MobileFuse Supports Global Privacy Platform, Streamlines Privacy Regulation Adoption for Advertisers and Publishers

Leading Digital Advertising Platform is Among The First to Incorporate New IAB Tech Lab Protocol, Helping Industry Adoption of Regulations Across Markets

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced it supports the Global Privacy Platform (GPP), a product of IAB Tech Lab's Project Rearc initiative, helping the digital advertising industry address evolving privacy regulations. MobileFuse is among the first advertising platforms to utilize the GPP.

MobileFuse (PRNewsfoto/MobileFuse) (PRNewswire)

The GPP streamlines global technical privacy standards into a singular and unified set of tools that adapt to evolving regulations across channels and markets. By utilizing one protocol, it reduces the cost of maintaining compliance across solutions and markets. The GPP currently supports three consent strings: US Privacy, the IAB Europe TCF, and the IAB Canada TCF. The platform also recognizes US states-specific privacy strings, and incorporates new ones as they are made available – Including privacy signals from California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut. This news showcases MobileFuse's commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance and supporting consumer privacy initiatives.

"Privacy laws and regulations are consistently updating, and it's critical advertisers, publishers and solution providers maintain compliance. The GPP is a great tool that ensures our campaigns meet current and emerging privacy and data regulations," said Chris Hughes, Head of Mobile Innovation & Privacy at MobileFuse. "We're proud to be among the first companies to adopt this new platform, and encourage all others to double down on mitigating privacy risks and respect users' privacy choices."

MobileFuse supports GPP strings from publishers and SSPs for its OpenRTB, prebid, and VAST tag integrations, as well as through the MobileFuse SDK. Additionally, the company generates GPP strings from legacy US privacy and GDPR consent strings, enabling backwards compatibility.

For more information on the GPP, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/gpp .

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app advertising and CTV platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

