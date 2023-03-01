Steve Garvey Goes to Bat for Irish Baseball

Baseball Legend Honors His Roots as Irish Baseball Ambassador

Steve Garvey speaks at his Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame induction. (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball legend Steve Garvey has been selected to serve as the first Irish Baseball Ambassador by the Irish American Baseball Society.

In his new role, Garvey will meet with Irish American business leaders and community organizations to promote baseball initiatives in Ireland.

"This year, we expect 5,000 boys and girls in Ireland to play baseball for the first time," explained Garvey. "We need to expand the infrastructure of coaches, equipment, and playing fields necessary to meet the demand and allow more kids to play the game."

Garvey represents the Irish American Baseball Society, a US-based non-profit organization with over 10,000 members. Members include baseball players, coaches, executives, media personalities, and fans who all share a common interest in baseball and Ireland.

The organization supports youth baseball programs in Ireland and operates the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame, of which Garvey is a member.

"We're bringing Irish Americans closer to their roots in Ireland by celebrating the Irish impact on the game's history," explained Garvey. "No one can deny that the Irish have always loved baseball."

Youth baseball was introduced to Ireland in the 1950s and 1960s. Ireland's first Little League team was formed in 1993. Today, baseball is played by children in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"It's an exciting time for the Irish Baseball movement," explained Garvey. "We're making great strides in Ireland and America. Together, we can all make a big impact on the future of Irish Baseball."

About Irish Baseball Ambassador Steve Garvey

Steve Garvey is a World Series Champion, Most Valuable Player, 10-time All-Star and a member of the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame. For more information, visit IrishBaseball.org/Steve.

About the Irish American Baseball Society

The Irish American Baseball Society celebrates the Irish impact on the game of baseball and supports the development of youth baseball programs in Ireland and America. Membership is open to anyone who loves baseball and Ireland, regardless of their ancestral heritage. For more information, visit IrishBaseball.org.

The Irish American Baseball Society is a non-profit subsidiary of Emerald Diamond International. Federal Tax ID: 20-4623222. For more information, visit EmeraldDiamond.org.

