Matt Berman Named President, Foresters Financial US and Canada

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that's boldly redefining the life insurance industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, today announced the appointment of Matt Berman as President, Foresters Financial US and Canada, effective immediately.

Previously, Mr. Berman held the position of President, Foresters Financial US. Earlier, he served as Chief Distribution Officer and President of our former subsidiary, Foresters Life Insurance and Annuity Company (FLIAC).

Speaking to Mr. Berman's appointment, Louis Gagnon, President and CEO of Foresters Financial said, "It is a great privilege to welcome Matt into his new role. Matt's impressive track record, strong leadership and clear passion for improving customer experiences, coupled with his embodiment of Foresters values, positions him as an ideal partner to drive continued success and growth in the US and Canada. I look forward to Matt's future contributions and, on behalf of the organization, would like to congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment."

Mr. Berman joined Foresters Financial in February 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience leading strategic planning, sales and product management in both the property and casualty, and life and savings sectors, most notably with AXA, AIG and Zurich Insurance.

"I am truly honored to be appointed President of the US and Canadian divisions. I am eager to continue our strong momentum in both markets by executing our long-term strategic goals and providing customers with best-in-class solutions and service," Mr. Berman said.

To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Berman has worked closely with outgoing President of the Canadian division, Henry Auyeung, since announcing his retirement in January.

Mr. Berman holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University, Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Pennsylvania.

For more information about Foresters and other member benefits, please visit Foresters.com or go to cpp.ca for more information about Canada Protection Plan.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters goal is to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with our fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's life insurance with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits[1] and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits today include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, document preparation service to prepare wills, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters amalgamated with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 22 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.[2]

